Jesus Asterisk Christ: 'South Park's Dr. Seuss Parody Was A Wonderful Rarity (And The Morning Links)

South Park continued its season 16 hot streak with last night’s “A Scause for Applause,” which involved not only feeling betrayed by Lance Armstrong and his LIVESTRONG bracelets, and how, among other things, people are willing to pay for a cause (or “scause”) not because they care about it, but because they need to believe in something more than themselves, much to the delight of companies who make said bracelets for profit, but also Jesus, the Sneetches, the Hulk, FREE PUSSY RIOT, a retarded fish, and Craig. The Dr. Seuss bit came out of nowhere, and was one of the best things the show has done in awhile. Sucks there’s only one episode left/hopefully they’ll tackle Disney’s Star Wars theft. Check out some GIFs from “Scause” below.
Also, yes, “Simpsons” did it. “They sing without juicers/They sing without blenders/They sing without flunjers, capdabblers, and smendlers!”
I love it when they dope slap religious icons.
When was the last time you laughed during a Simpsons episode? When was the last time you laughed during a South Park episode.
I can’t remember and last night.
It makes me sad that South Park can still hit it out of the park like this, and we feel good when The Simpsons doesn’t deserve a snide “Worst. Episode. Ever” comment.
Simpsons still takes, what, 9 months to complete an episode? And south Park can do it in 5-10 days? THat gives South Park a huge advantage and they’ve run with it regarding current events. So, hats off to them, and I love the show itself, but there is a reason The Simpsons is lagging. That reason is that they can’t rely on knocking current events, and have to think of episodes within the Simpsons world. Those stories will dry up a lock quicker, as we’ve seen.
Think of the thing that you care about most, and lets make it orange, like marmalade toast!
I haven’t watched a ton of South Park lately, but I feel like the few new episodes I’ve seen recently have been pretty damn awesome. Scary to think that Matt & Trey can keep doing so well after so long with one thing.
while creating award winning side projects…lol…StanGround!
I know it’s apples and oranges, but as a series, South Park is soooo much better than Simpsons.
In terms of continued goodness, yeah. The peak of The Simpsons was probably better than South Park’s best, though.
Also – That retarded fish from last night was amazing.
South Park has been knocking them out of the part during this run. “Insecurity” and “Going Native” were the weakest of the bunch and they were still really funny. I think there have been three or four instant classics during this half of the season.
Futurama has overtaken the Simpsons and the only animated comedy worthy of comparison to South Park is Archer.