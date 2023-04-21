It seems like everyone is on edge in the Spy/Master trailer. Which makes sense. It’s 1978, and the Cold War is as hot as it got. The chief advisor for the dictator of Romania wants to defect to the United States, the CIA isn’t sure they want him, the Soviets want to kill him before he reveals devastating state secrets, and the advisor’s family is caught in the crossfire.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Spy/Master is set during the height of the Cold War and covers a week in the life of fictional character Victor Godeanu, played by Alec Secăreanu (God’s Own Country, Ammonite, Happy Valley), the right-hand man and closest advisor to Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu. However, Godeanu is also a secret agent for the KGB and must escape Romania and Ceaușescu before his cover is blown. With only one shot at staying alive, he uses a diplomatic trip to Germany as a springboard to the United States. Helped by an undercover Stasi agent and former flame played by Svenja Jung (Deutschland89), and an up-and-coming CIA agent played by Parker Sawyers (Southside with You), Godeanu must elude the KGB and his own country’s spooks, fully aware that his defection is putting his family back home in mortal danger.”

We’ve still got a least another century before we get bored of Cold War espionage thrillers. After approximately a trillion of them, here’s another that looks absolutely fantastic and engrossing. Spy/Master hits Max on May 19th, so get your shoe phone ready.