A ‘Star Wars: Rogue One’ Hero Is Coming Back In A Live Action Disney+ Show

11.08.18 2 hours ago

Star Wars: Rogue One told the doomed story of the heroes who smuggled information that led to the plot that blew up the Death Star in what amounted to a prequel to the original 1977 film.

But as it turns out Disney is not done with the characters who made the movie so great. Disney has revealed its streaming service will be called Disney+, and on Thrusday it announced a few titles the company is working on to get consumers excited about their new product. One of those is a Star Wars product that will bring back one of Rogue One’s most beloved characters.

Cassian Andor, who helped the rebels and saved the day in the movie, will get his own live-action show on Disney+.

Around The Web

TAGSDIEGO LUNAStar Wars: Rogue One

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.06.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.05.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.05.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

11.02.18 6 days ago
Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

10.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP