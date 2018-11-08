Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Star Wars: Rogue One told the doomed story of the heroes who smuggled information that led to the plot that blew up the Death Star in what amounted to a prequel to the original 1977 film.

But as it turns out Disney is not done with the characters who made the movie so great. Disney has revealed its streaming service will be called Disney+, and on Thrusday it announced a few titles the company is working on to get consumers excited about their new product. One of those is a Star Wars product that will bring back one of Rogue One’s most beloved characters.

Cassian Andor, who helped the rebels and saved the day in the movie, will get his own live-action show on Disney+.