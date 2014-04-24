Stephen Colbert Invaded ‘The Daily Show’ To Tell Jon Stewart The Real Reason He’s Leaving ‘The Colbert Report’

Stephen Colbert unexpectedly invaded The Daily Show in full “Stephen Colbert” character last night to drop some terrible news on Jon Stewart: he’s leaving The Colbert Report. Yeah, everyone already knew, but Colbert wanted to give Stewart the courtesy of an in-person notice and hilarious explanation.

The real reason Colbert’s stepping down: after nearly nine years on The Colbert Report, there’s no mountain left for him to climb. He’s won television.

The delightful exchange had Stewart tittering like a schoolgirl and nearly broke Colbert at one point, but he managed to compose himself long enough to lob a bomb at the real Stephen Colbert and to say goodbye to Stewart with a touching farewell tribute… to himself.

