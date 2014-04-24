Stephen Colbert Invaded ‘The Daily Show’ To Tell Jon Stewart The Real Reason He’s Leaving ‘The Colbert Report’

Stephen Colbert unexpectedly invaded The Daily Show in full “Stephen Colbert” character last night to drop some terrible news on Jon Stewart: he’s leaving The Colbert Report. Yeah, everyone already knew, but Colbert wanted to give Stewart the courtesy of an in-person notice and hilarious explanation.
The real reason Colbert’s stepping down: after nearly nine years on The Colbert Report, there’s no mountain left for him to climb. He’s won television.
The delightful exchange had Stewart tittering like a schoolgirl and nearly broke Colbert at one point, but he managed to compose himself long enough to lob a bomb at the real Stephen Colbert and to say goodbye to Stewart with a touching farewell tribute… to himself.
This made me so happy and so sad, all at the same time.
Agreed. I imagine his own send-off on his own show will be similar. Would be funny if they kept the name of the show and just gave it to a different host though.
crabsalt, that is genius.
This was good, but coming after Stewart’s evisceration of Hannity, it was a little anticlimactic.
Seriously, the opening act was gold.
And its just more proof that you never get into an argument with a comedian.
The take down of Hannity was magnificent.
Every media outlet from CNN to MSNBC to The New York Times knows taking on Jon Stewart is equivalent to a mouse fighting an elephant. Yet Hannity and FOX news keeps trying.
I guess they take that quote from The Boondocks to heart: “We’re American. We don’t quit just because we’re wrong. We keep doing the wrong thing until it turns out right.”
So, he has a hernia?
And then next year he’ll be setting up clips for Selena Gomez, and his once-epic evisceration of right-wing politics will be reduced to lobbing a few softballs at his corporate overlords at CBS.
his father’s father was a goat ball licker… There just isn’t enough brilliantly crafted prose like this in our world.
FML, but this is how they castrate goats on an organic farm. He might not be that far off if he came from a rural background.
It’s so odd how Late Show pays him more money despite the fact that Colbert Report has beaten Letterman in the ratings plenty of times.