Stephen Colbert Took The Perfect Selfie During His Appearance On ‘The Late Show’

04.23.14 5 Comments

UPDATE: Stephen Colbert Read Letterman A Top Ten List He Wrote In 1997 On ‘The Late Show’ Last Night

Stephen Colbert snapped this selfie during his appearance on Letterman earlier and it perfectly captures the passing of the torch in late night television. Something Jay Leno needed a few tries to figure out it seems.

The funniest bit is that not only did Colbert manage to take the perfect selfie, he also tried to troll Twitter while posting it:

I’d like to see the number of poor souls who clicked that actually expecting to see some epic bewbage. Hopefully they appreciated what they saw at least because it’s certainly some television history in the making. If someone could Photoshop Johnny Carson from his sex tape in there, I think I’d have this years Christmas card.

(Via Stephen Colbert)

