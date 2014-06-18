Stephen Colbert Celebrated Team USA’s World Cup Win Like A True American Hero

Stephen Colbert prides himself on being the most patriotic late night host — nay, American — so it should come as no surprise that he was extra pumped about Team USA’s win over Ghana in the team’s World Cup opener.

Colbert celebrated the victory like a true American soccer fan: draped in freshly-purchased gear while chiding his fellow countrymen for being Johnny-come-lately soccer enthusiasts. He also offered an airtight explanation for his past soccer complaints, pushed through broadcast restrictions to analyze the real reason Clint Dempsey’s early score was so important, and explained why John Brooks is basically the iconic civil rights leader that soccer needs right now.

(Via Colbert Nation)