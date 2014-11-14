Let’s Check In With Sterling Archer’s Week 3 Progress For Movember

#Movember #FX #Mustaches #Archer
Senior Writer
11.14.14
AS_MOVEMBER_Mustache_Stage_3

FX

With two weeks of November officially in the books, it’s time to check in with everyone’s favorite ladies’ man of the animated espionage world, Sterling Archer, to see his progress for Movember. As the star of FX’s Archer explained to us last month, he has launched his own men’s health awareness campaign and, as all real men do, he is growing and grooming the world’s greatest mustache, or “Welcome Mat,” for the cause. As you can see, his progress is astounding, and he has quite the young Wilford Brimley in effect this morning.

As always, you can follow along with Archer’s progress on his very own Movember page, where you can make donations toward his campaign for The Movember Foundation, as well as purchase the most mustache-tacular t-shirt of the year. Shockingly, Archer is ranked #1150 thus far, which means that he’s going to need plenty of help in the next two weeks. Maybe if he slaps that mustache in front of Pam Poovey’s bare ass, like this…

Poovey 2

FX

Nope, it’s still haunting my dreams.

TOPICS#Movember#FX#Mustaches#Archer
TAGSARCHERFXgood causesmovembermustachessterling archer

