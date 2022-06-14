st4
A ‘Stranger Things’ Star Spoiled The Big Season 4 Twist Years Ago Without Realizing It

[This post contains spoilers for Stranger Things season four]

The new “Bob Odenkirk spoiled the Better Call Saul midseason finale months ago” is “Gaten Matarazzo spoiling Stranger Things season four years ago.”

Back in 2016, the cast of the Netflix show, including Matarazzo (Dustin), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Noah Schnapp (Will), Natalia Dyer (Nancy), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), and Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), spoke to AOL’s Build series (remember, this was 2016) about the unexpected breakout success of season one. They also discussed their favorite fan theories. “There’s this one in this video and he was saying how other test subjects, besides Eleven, like, 1 through 10, most of them are dead,” Matarazzo said. “But others were banished to the Upside Down. Like, they couldn’t get out.” Sounds familiar!

After referencing the effects the Upside Down had on Will, he reiterated the theory that the influence of the mysterious alternate dimension eventually morphed one of the test subjects into the season one monster: the Demogorgon. Now, if you watched season four, you’ll know that this 2016 theory isn’t far off from what was revealed at the end of volume one. Specifically, viewers learned that Vecna, the mind-controlling monster murdering the teenagers of Hawkins, Indiana, was Dr. Martin Brenner’s first test subject, Henry Creel (later renamed 001).

This will only further encourage people on Reddit to throw fan theories at the wall and see what sticks. You never know when your “Adam Scott from Severance is actually one of the cannibals on Yellowjackets” theory will come true years down the line.

Stranger Things season four returns for two more (very long) episodes on July 1.

(Via E! Online)

