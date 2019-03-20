The ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Trailer Is A Teenage Wasteland

Senior Pop Culture Editor
03.20.19

“One summer can change everything,” reads the description for the Stranger Things season three trailer on YouTube. It’s so true: I remember that one fateful summer where I attacked my buddy with hairspray, and befriended an Eggo-loving science experiment with psychokinetic powers, and hung out at the local Scoops Ahoy ice cream parlor at the mall, and fought a horrific screaming monster. Oh wait, none of that happened to me, but it’s all in the trailer above.

If it seems like Stranger Things has been gone for a while, that’s because it has: season two premiered the week of Halloween 2017. Season three will be equally holiday adjacent (and even themed, based on all the red, white, and blue imagery), with eight new episodes dropping on July 4. So much for your backyard barbecue — there are other, more important things to do, like watch Steve and Dustin play Star Wars with each other. There’s been a lot of growth between seasons, too. The young actors look noticeably older, with Mike noting, “We’re not kids anymore. I mean what did you think, we’re just gonna sit in my basement all day and play games for the rest of our lives?” Yes?

Also, look who’s back.

NETFLIX

Hell yeah. Stranger Things returns to Netflix on July 4.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stranger Things#Netflix
TAGSNETFLIXStranger Things

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.19.19 21 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.18.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.18.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.15.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.12.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.11.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP