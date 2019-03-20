Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“One summer can change everything,” reads the description for the Stranger Things season three trailer on YouTube. It’s so true: I remember that one fateful summer where I attacked my buddy with hairspray, and befriended an Eggo-loving science experiment with psychokinetic powers, and hung out at the local Scoops Ahoy ice cream parlor at the mall, and fought a horrific screaming monster. Oh wait, none of that happened to me, but it’s all in the trailer above.

If it seems like Stranger Things has been gone for a while, that’s because it has: season two premiered the week of Halloween 2017. Season three will be equally holiday adjacent (and even themed, based on all the red, white, and blue imagery), with eight new episodes dropping on July 4. So much for your backyard barbecue — there are other, more important things to do, like watch Steve and Dustin play Star Wars with each other. There’s been a lot of growth between seasons, too. The young actors look noticeably older, with Mike noting, “We’re not kids anymore. I mean what did you think, we’re just gonna sit in my basement all day and play games for the rest of our lives?” Yes?

Also, look who’s back.

Hell yeah. Stranger Things returns to Netflix on July 4.