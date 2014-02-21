A Stupid Rule Is Keeping An Adorable Dog From Running For Mayor In Texas

Mark Howard has been a political satire writer in Irving, Texas since 1984, and these days he’s been delivering his wit through one of them blog things that the kids are raving about. It’s safe to say that he has a pretty good idea of the inner workings of the local government from 30 years of observation, and that made him the perfect guy to find and promote a new mayoral candidate with the best interests of Irving in mind. The candidate? His Westie named Dylan.

Howard was actively petitioning to get Dylan on the ballot for the May 5 election so he can take care of “the problems plaguing Irving,” but then the bureaucrats and their “rules” and “laws” stepped in and put an end to what would have made an awesome show on NBC this summer (entitled, Dog Mayor, of course). According to the town’s election policies, Dylan couldn’t run for mayor because he’s not a registered voter. Oh, he’s a dog, too. Who knew Texas laws were still so conservative?

The whole thing is a shame, because Dylan had quite the impressive campaign flyer…

And here’s the local news report from CBS Dallas-Fort Worth, where their version of dogs taking over entire towns sounds a lot more civilized.

