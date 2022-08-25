Alexander Skarsgard
Many Of Your ‘Succession’ Favorites Are Returning For Season 4, Including Alexander Skarsgård

If any of your Succession-loving friends live in New York City, there’s a good chance they’ve seen season four being filmed. Those lucky slime puppies. There’s even Twitter accounts dedicated to these run-ins. Most of the pictures are of Kendall (Jeremy Strong) looking sad, or Shiv (Sarah Snook) being the best by being the worst, or Logan (Brian Cox) muttering “f*ck off” to himself, but also be on the look out for Alexander Skarsgård.

Deadline reports that The Northman star is returning as bored tech CEO Lukas Mattson in the new season. Other familiar faces who will be back:

-Arian Moayed as investor Stewy Hosseini
-Juliana Canfield as Kendall’s poor assistant Jess Jordan
-Annabelle Dexter-Jones as Kendall’s kind of girlfriend Naomi Pierce
-Hope Davis as Sandi Furness, the daughter of Logan’s media rival Sandy Furness
-Cherry Jones as PGM head Nan Pierce
-Dagmara Domińczyk as the head of PR for Waystar Roco, Karolina Novotney
-Justin Kirk as right-wing politician Jeryd Mencken
-Stephen Root as conservative political donor Ron Petkus

It wouldn’t be an HBO show without Stephen Root. Just saying, House of the Dragon.

It is unclear how many episodes any of the actors will be back for. Three of the returning recurring guest stars, Skarsgård, Moayed, and Davis, are currently nominated for an Emmy for their performances in Season 3 while Jones won for her role in 2020.

Is your favorite character not listed? Well:

Succession returns to HBO in 2023.

(Via Deadline)

