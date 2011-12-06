Survey: Democrats Love Good TV, Republicans Love Swamps

Here are some sweeping political generalizations I made, based on a recently released survey, conducted by Experian-Simmons and published on EW.com, on what shows “Liberal Democrats” and “Conservative Republicans” love and hate:

Democrats love: Sarcasm (“30 Rock”), New Orleans and/or white guilt (“Treme”), alcohol (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia,” “Cougar Town”), gays (“Glee,” “Modern Family”), nudity (“Shameless”), and Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert (“The Daily Show with Jon Stewart,” “The Colbert Report”). Also, funny things (“Parks and Recreation,” “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson,” “Raising Hope”).

Democrats hate: Swamps (“Swamp Loggers,” “Swamp People,” “River Monsters”) ghosts (“Ghost Hunters,” “Ghost Adventures”), teen pregnancy (“The Secret Life of the American Teenager”), Drew Carey (“The Price is Right”), and catching bad guys (“Dog the Bounty Hunter,” “COPS”).

Republicans love: When life re-sets itself every week (“Hawaii Five-0,” “NCIS”), swamps (“Swamp Loggers,” “Swamp People,” “River Monsters”), romance based on a lie (“The Bachelor”), Larry the Cable Guy (“Only In America with Larry the Cable Guy”), Nathan Fillion (“Castle”), antique collecting (“American Pickers”), and jokes that begin with “This is in the news” (“The Tonight Show with Jay Leno”).

Republicans hate: Marijuana (“Weeds”), exposing hypocrisy (“South Park”), divorce (“Divorce Court”), gossip and/or water bottles (“TMZ”), zombies (“The Walking Dead”), cancer (“The Big C”), people who take the law into their own hands when it’s not filmed with a shaky camera (“Dexter”), and Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert (“The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” and “The Colbert Report”).

Full list below.

LIBERAL DEMOCRAT FAVORITES

–”The Daily Show with Jon Stewart” (Comedy Central)

–”The Colbert Report” (Comedy Central)

–”30 Rock” (NBC)

–”Parks & Recreation” (NBC)

–”The View” (ABC)

–”Glee” (Fox)

–”Modern Family” (ABC)

–”It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” (FX)

–”Treme” (HBO)

–”Cougar Town” (ABC)

–”The Late Show with David Letterman” (CBS)

–”The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson” (CBS)

Also: “The Soup” (E!), “Aqua Teen Hunger Force” (Adult Swim), “Raising Hope” (Fox), “Saturday Night Live” (NBC), “The Office” (NBC), “Project Runway” (Lifetime), “Shameless” (Showtime), “Parenthood” (NBC), “Conan” (TBS).

CONSERVATIVE REPUBLICAN FAVORITES

–“Swamp Loggers” (Discovery)

–“Top Shot” (History)

–“The Bachelor” (ABC)

–“Castle” (ABC)

–“Mythbusters” (Discovery)

–“Only in America with Larry the Cable Guy” (History)

–“American Pickers” (History)

–“Swamp People” (History)

–“The Middle” (ABC)

–“The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” (NBC)

–“The Biggest Loser” (NBC)

–“Hawaii Five-0” (CBS)

Also: “Dancing With the Stars” (ABC), “Man vs. Wild” (Discovery), “Auction Kings” (Discovery), “NCIS” (CBS), “The Mentalist” (CBS).

LIBERAL DEMOCRAT LEAST FAVORITES

–“Swamp Loggers” (Discovery)

–“Dog the Bounty Hunter” (A&E)

–“COPS” (Syndication)

–“The Ultimate Fighter” (Spike TV)

–“The Price Is Right” (CBS)

–“CSI: Miami” (CBS)

–“Kitchen Nightmares” (Fox)

–“Secret Life of the American Teenager” (ABC Family)

–“Ghost Hunters” (Syfy)

–“Ghost Adventures” (Travel Channel)

Also: “Operation Repo” (TruTV), “Swamp People” (History), “Hardcore Pawn” (TruTV), “River Monsters” (Animal Planet), “Deadliest Catch” (Discovery), “Only In America With Larry the Cable Guy” (History), “Storm Chasers” (Discovery), “Billy the Exterminator” (A&E), “Deal or No Deal” (GSN), “Forensic Files” (TruTV).

CONSERVATIVE REPUBLICAN LEAST FAVORITES

–“Weeds” (Showtime)

–“The Daily Show with Jon Stewart (Comedy Central)

–“The Colbert Report” (Comedy Central)

–“South Park” (Comedy Central)

–“TMZ” (syndication)

–“General Hospital” (ABC)

–“Family Guy” (Fox)

–“Dexter” (Showtime): Again, that anti-hero thing…

–“Jersey Shore” (MTV)

–“The Walking Dead” (AMC): Really? But it’s about the Apocalypse!

Also: “Divorce Court” (Syndication), “The Big C” (Showtime), “Let’s Make a Deal” (CBS), “Bridezillas” (WE), “My Fair Wedding with David Tutera” (WE)