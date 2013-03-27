Takeaways, Highlights, And GIFs From Last Night’s Episode Of ‘Justified’: ‘Peace Of Mind’

Justified settled two of its biggest season-long storylines last night, and how you feel about the season’s penultimate episode depends mostly on how you feel about the way they were resolved. Personally, I liked the little bows the show placed on each of them, especially after sleeping on it. But we will get to that.
First and foremost, we have our answer to the Ellen May situation: She lives, thanks almost exclusively to the efforts of one Sheriff Shelby/Drew Thompson. Sure, Tim showed up and did the day-saving proper at the moment of truth, but as Raylan made clear, Ellen May only became a priority for the marshals because Drew tied his testimony to her safety. Without that, even if Limehouse still has his change of heart and lets her go, she meets the maker she was looking for right there in the middle of the church, and Boyd and Ava have one less thing hanging over their heads as they plan their wedding. (I’ve never planned a wedding, but I imagine it’s tough to pick out flowers and settle on a guest list knowing there’s a hooker running around town with a head full of information that could bring your criminal enterprise to its knees and result in your beau spending life in prison.)
And speaking of Tim busting into the church at just the right moment, we finally got our big showdown between him and Colton. Everyone knew it was coming, and everyone knew Tim was going to have to put him down, the only questions were how and when. When I first watched the episode I thought the way it played out was a little … I don’t want to say “cheesy,” because it definitely wasn’t that, but it felt like the whole “let me take one more drag of this smoke and make you end it” thing has been done. The more I thought about it though, the more on board I became with it. Of course that’s how it had to end. (There’s a good discussion about the scene in Graham Yost’s weekly Q&A with EW.) Two guys with plenty in common, who took very different paths, looking each other in the eye, and settling things the only way they could ever be settled. I still wish Tim had popped him in the apricot, though.
And now, the highlights:
- Raylan is having a girl, and he doesn’t know sh-t about them. If Justified somehow lasts 12 or 13 more seasons, I desperately want to see a scene where Raylan and young Rayleen (this is what I have named his unborn daughter) go bra shopping.
- Art doesn’t like Julia Roberts because she “looks too much like Eric.” Ron Swanson only knows her as “the toothy girl from Mystic Pizza.” GET THESE TWO MEN A PODCAST IMMEDIATELY.
- Three great moments in Boydisms: 1) Boyd quoting himself moments after quoting Emerson. (“A man who speaks out of both sides of his mouth deserves to have it permanently shut.”) 2) Nicky Augustine saying he’ll need Google translate if he wants to keep up in their conversations. 3) “Well, what are we drinkin’?”
- There we so many other good lines in last nights episode, too: Nicky Augustine calling Limehouse “Lemonhead,” Raylan pontificating about how fun it is to “mess up some bad guy’s day” and explaining that he was searching Noble’s Holler to avoid looking like a pussy, Boyd’s “And why would you wanna legislate control?,” Johnny sh-ttin’ rainbows, etc. The writing has been terrific this season. Let’s never forget that.
- It wasn’t quite an homage to Tarantino via bloody ass-whupping, but Tim’s little shoutout to The Fugitive cracked me up.
- One more tidbit from Graham Yost’s Q&A: The scene with Nicky Cush getting shot in the foot was a reference to the North Hollywood shootout, which you can read up on here. Justified and Archer are responsible for like 80% of the time I spend on Wikipedia.
- The scene with Limehouse and Ava was a nice little reminder of how far down this path Ava has gone. She couldn’t pull the trigger on Ellen May herself, but she signed off on the original hit, and has been complicit in just about everything Boyd’s done all season long. That’s a long way from cracking someone with a frying pan for getting lippy.
- Drew Thompson: Doesn’t care about the fortune-telling wife he left behind, will risk life and limb to protect a hooker he met weeks earlier. I see his priorities are in order.
- That scene at the end. You guys. Baby Rayleen. NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO.
Forgive me my naivety, but why is Ellen May such a damning witness to Ava’s crime? Wouldn’t it be her word against Ava’s? And is she not but a simple minded, legit prostitute?
Would it really be some kind of open and shut case because she claims she saw Ava kill someone?
well it wouldnt be open and shut case, but that doesn’t mean it wouldnt be a case at all. Why would Boyd and Ava want to risk it at all if they could take care of the problem before it even got to the authorities.
Plus it doesn’t help Ava’s case that she’s Boyd’s fiance, Boyd being a known criminal and all, and Ava has one murder already against her, even if she wasn’t convicted of anything for the first one, it’s still going to hurt her in an investigation against her. And even if Eva isn’t convicted of Delroy’s murder, the whole time of the investigation and trial (which woul go on for months) the authorities are going to be all over Boyd and his dealings, that’s bad for his ‘business operations’.
I was just watching this fine episode again and noticed a great background moment. When Boyd calls his henchman on the phone and tells him to go to the church to find Ella May, when they cut to Boyd at the conspiracy theorist’s hideout, you can see Picker and Nicky arguing and pointing at the conspiracy wall in the background. Nicky’s even got his wounded foot propped up. Picker gets a great WTF expression on his face at one point too. Great payoff after the “Not if you’re secure in your political views” setup.
I am not saying that the show’s producers are in any way responding to the current 2nd Amendment/assault weapon bans discussions, but I am noticing a certain restraint in the gunplay and gun murders in the show. So many confrontations & situations DON’T end up in shoot-em-ups and when something gets that far, it really packs a bigger punch.
It’s a violent and bloody show featuring a large cast of characters of all shades of good/bad and you have to work to find anyone truly worthy of ‘role-model’ status. I find that immensely satisfying.
Elly May = Drew Thompson’s Daughter
His line that she reminded him of his wife + his intense need to protect her + a nice little tie in lesson to Raylan on how a good father will do anything to protect his little girl = season wrap up. Kinda hard not to see this coming… but it will be a nice surprise to see it unfold anyways.
When that mob guy showed up at Winnona’s I thought that chair was going to blow up. And then all I could think was Winnona’s line about Raylan beig the angriest man she’d ever known.
there’s never enough gifs in these recaps
Watched it last night finally. I thought Ellen Mae wasn’t going to make it out of all this until Drew made it a condition of his turning evidence, then I knew they’d manage to get her.
It’s not too often that Justified can make me misty-eyed other than the recent scene at the elevator, after Arlo kicked off, but the reunion of Drew and Ellie May had my eyes welling up a bit…I must be turning into a real pussy in my old age, getting all emotional over a dumbass hillbilly hooker with a heart of gold.I don’t know the actress’ name but she deserves more credit for this role.
Badass last words: “I guess I’ll quit today.”
Honestly, that’s probably the easiest way to quit smoking.
That was pretty cool, though I don’t know if Tim woulda ever really let him reach into his pocket for the smokes.
I gotta say though, there ain’t too much going on in TV that can really get a charge out of me but when Tim shot Colt, I pumped my fist in the air and shouted out loud…FUCK YEAAAAAAAHHHH !!!!!
I have a new theory Mike O’Malley with his hat is a likable comedic actor Mike O’Malley without his hat murderous mob boss.
I am so hoping for a Boyd and Raylan team up to take down Augustine
And while it is somewhat predictable, like that Shelby turned out to be Drew, I’m fine with the Winona being held by the mob thing, it’s just too damn fitting for the show not to be that way. I mean this whole Drew hunt for Raylan has been about his family’s future so why not bring it all home. Plus the roles here are too perfect to not be played – Raylan as the heroic cowboy saving Winona the damsel in distress against the evil Augustine and the mob. Perhaps not totally original, but so totally fun.
And there has to be that inevitable reluctant, awesome team up of Raylan and Boyd against a greater evil that we always wait and hope for.
As always everyone here pretty much covered everything that was awesome (which was everything) at this point. One of the moments I enjoyed was Raylan, Tim, and Rachel all together talking albeit briefly outside of headquarters. It’s rare we get to see all 3 interacting at the same time over something other than just procedural work, especially without Art around. I particularly enjoyed it.
Also Tim’s jazz hands scene. Can’t get enough of it.
Where is the renewal for season 5?
Oh thank you! It was just so strange. In the past, the renewal always came early on.
Right here: [goo.gl]
unofficially right here from the Entertainment Weekly ‘Postmortem’….
Graham Yost (on Boyd and Eva getting married): “That wasn’t the intention on that. Though I will acknowledge that for a long time, we thought that in the finale, they would be in the process of getting married. But it just didn’t track out, and Walton [Goggins] came up with an idea for the subsequent season — which I’m not going to tell you — that we thought would be more Justified, more like our show.”
Note “Subsequent season”.
I’m a bit sad Colt is dead, I thought he was really awesome, but I can wait for how amazing next week will be…
When Raylan goes to Noble’s it’s almost like Seth Bullock crossed over into Black Deadwood
I knew that Raylan and The Marshalls had it too good at the end of last episode, things always take a turn.
I like that Limehouse mentioned that Quarrels got his arm chopped off but didn’t say that he was dead. So my theory that Quarrels might come back with a Mega Man style arm cannon can still come true.
I’m starting to think that Olyphant wasn’t messing with us in that interview with Conan. Winona is a dead lady.
I’ll say it…Boyd & Ava may be the best TV couple since Eric & Tammy Taylor.
Can we get an old school shout out for Mel & Susan Profitt?
I do that anyway, but then I say y’all unironically.
/Southern
Ha, I definitely read that with a y’all at the end.
Tammi Taylor, y’all.
/y’all
Rayleen, Rayleen, Rayleen, RAAAAYLEEEENNNN. I’m beggin’ of ya, please don’t take my man.
I approve of this.
Another heater of an episode. Couple things…
1. The finale is only one hour?! I would love to be wrong about this. I was hoping for at least a 90 minute-er.
2. As a competition barbecue cook (albeit smaller, local comps), I would LOVE to get a pig or some butts from Lemonhead. I can almost smell the smoldering oak whenever they show Nobles. Limehouse would love my deep south vinegar-pepper cue.
Two hour finale aside, because every fan wants that (Fuck, make it a three hour FX extravanganza!), I have thought the same thing about Limehouse’s BBQ joint. I bet it is fucking delicious.
Thought the same. A 2 hour finale would be teh tits.
An angry Raylan after the death of his family would make for a great movie or end of series storyline but if they are coming back next season I don’t see where they could take it unless Raylan went on the run a la the A-Team.
@Nussy, and it would have to end with him dieing. There is no way Raylan could go on living after the death of his family and the terms of enrampagement that would follow. Don’t think it will happen, the show would get way too dark, but…yeah.
Season 5 of Justified is just Man on Fire.
Boyd: “He’ll deliver more justice in a weekend than 10 years of your courts and tribunals. Just stay out of his way. And they’re gonna wish they with they never touched a hair on her head”
Such a great show last night. You could show it to someone who had never seen the series and they’d still understand a lot of what makes it great.
I think it would be a shame if the actress that plays Ellen May gets looked over during award season. Abby Miller (?) plays one hell of a whore and deserves to get awards!
She’s done alright. Nothing to write home (or on the internet) about.
Do the AVNs have an award for this?
yeah but supporting actress has a LOT of competition. So many shows with so many women that have bigger roles than her. Not that I don’t think she’s been great, she has been and I hope she gets more work. Who am I kidding, she’ll absolutely get more work. Lena Headey, Keri Russell, Sarah Paulson, JESSICA LANGE!! so much competition…
This season has had so many good lines. This episode was a really good one. I’m pleased the Oily Variety Bohunk is on the show.
She’s into malakas, Dino!
That is just an awesome catch.
So remember when I said that Boyd saves Rayleen and Winona? And you guys are all like “BUT GRAHAM SAID THEY WON’T PUT HER IN DANGA!!!!” And I was all: lolno.
TELL ME HOW MY ASS TASTES
I mean it’s a dumb move NOT to put Winona or Rayleen in danger for several reasons, the least of which is that it’s an easy conflict that pulls at Raylan’s heart. What we know about Raylan so far:
He shoots people, drinks burbon, wears a cowboy hat, hates his dad, he plows a lot of strange tang and doesn’t have any friends besides Boyd. I mean having someone threaten Winona and Baby Raylan exposes him as a human being and lets us know a bit more about him.
But yeah, I’m going to Vegas this weekend and I think I’m looking forward to the Justified Season Finale MORE than Vegas.
ding ding!
@yellowmenace me too for a second, but the only show that goes that far with the ruthless/unpredictability factor right now is Breaking Bad.
I was thinking the chair had a bomb in it or something.
I have a friend that got pissed off because Yost said he wouldn’t go there. I never heard him talk about it before today nor had I thought about it, but in the context of the show it made perfect sense.
Also…
#TeamRachelforLife! (Sorry Winona)
…Second season. DIE ALREADY, YOU HAG
Actually I had the same reaction, first season…she was just the hottest thing ever.
Winona was my first love in the world of Harlan. But Rachel is my new obsession.
why would you be sorry for that?
1. Really think Sniper Tim takes the headshot. Gotta think the grunt who knew how to set up an IED in backwoods Kentucky also is keen on Kevlar.
2. Raylan and the henchman…”It’d be weird if you liked me”…is my favorite.
I wasn’t a Marine sniper, but most armed services teach “failure drill, two center mass, one to head.”
They’re trained to shoot center mass.
As are Tim’s Fugitive comment (snarkily delivered) and Tim’s jazz hands!
THAT was a good godamn episode.
Concur. Can’t decide if its my favorite of the season or not. A few family members who have avoided my efforts to get them hooked watched with me. There were more than a few “Holy shit, this is great!” exclamations from them.
Tim and Cassie?
She’s really cute, but Tim knows better than to put his junk in crazy like that.
Barf.
I was under the impression that there were 12 episodes per season. I just presumed the rocker was booby trapped.
yeah i was wondering if a “click” sound would happen once she sat down.
This is one of those show that I would sacrifice a goat for the chance to have almost every character to have a spinoff from. Each one of them. (Waiting for Wynn Duffy, Thursdays on AMC).
I’d sacrifice all three of you for any one of those spinoffs. Dickie and Boyd especially.
I’m not sure how, but I really hope he comes back for next season. Also, more Dewey Crowe and Dickie Bennett, please.
Never been a fan of goats, I’m in.
Couldn’t Col have swallowed a grenade or something? I hear that’s a thing.
We say this a lot but JESUS FX HOW HARD WOULD A SOA-JUSTIFIED CROSSOVER BE. Except that Walton Goggins would have to play 2 roles. I’m okay with this.
Goggins’ bizarre cameo was maybe the only good thing about the entire past season of SOA.
YES.
Unser and Art have an Old Man-ism Off.
Ava frying pans Tara in the face. For no reason.
Plot for Justified-Sons crossover:
Marshall Lee Toric and Sheriff are killed by the Sons (thus freeing up Logue and Dunbar to return to Terriers duty).
Art, Raylan, Tim, and Rachel are sent in.
Meanwhile, Sons start an oxy business with SOA Kentucky Chapter that competes with Boyd. Boyd is pissed and his crew heads out to take care of shit.
Together, marshalls and team boyd kill everyone in the sons starting with gemma.
I’m OK with it, but only if Walton Goggins plays ALL THE ROLES.
(By the way, get Walton on a Uproxx Q & A guys. I still have so many questions about Shane from The Shield).
My favorite line from last night was definitely Raylan responding to the kid who works for Boyd: “Why you gotta be such a dick?”
“It’s my job to be a dick. It’d be weird it you liked me.”
I’m wiht Leapin’ on this. That line just makes me smile.
I hope Raylan has that on his resume.
I was partial to “didn’t you wake up thinking that today’s another chance to ruin a bad guy’s day? I know I did”
Am I the only one who is sad Colt died? I knew it was coming, but he was so enjoyable and was such a great foil to Tim. Like Raylan-Boyd. I wish it could have continued.
I was hoping we’d have a Quarles-esque desperation sequence with Colt where shit is really hitting the fan. But I guess no one tightens the screws like Tonin can, and is. So, Augustine, you’re up! BABY KILLIN TIME
Augustine is just a baddy who doesn’t give a lot of fucks, he is really on par with the rest of the characters on this show, which is to say he is indeed likable. But to me I don’t know Colton was special, and as the true right arm to Boyd, he would have made for great sesons. I wish Tim hadn’t find out so soon.
That scene with Tim and Colt and the IEDs was priceless.
I liked Colt, but not as much as I like Augustine. O’Malley is killing it.
I was also sad to see him go, but i knew it had to happen. He did get a cool death scene though-
He definitely deserved to have a longer life than Johnny.
I liked Colt too, but once he killed Tim’s friend the writing was on the wall.
I think if Art and Ron Swanson got together the world would end in a brilliant flash of awesomeness and scotch
Art would force Ron to drink Burbon not that sissy ass euro trash.
@ JTExperience – they wouldn’t say it, they’d just nod at each other.
It would be the ultimate Scotch vs Bourbon debate…
Sometimes, we still don’t talk.
The first “DID WE JUST BECOME BEST FRIENDS” moment would be the best of all time.
Nice Pete Rose reference from Art to Raylan with “Charlie Hustle,” I assume cause he always dive in head first.
And Cincinnatti is the closest baseball town.
Oh no Winona, don’t you dare touch her you basterd!
Great episode, kinda wished for more gunplay, but I’m hoping that’s where the last episode will get us.
That and one more great exchange between Boyd and Raylan.
Good Tarantino reference when Art asks Raylan “you can’t tell when you’ve won?” From dusk til Dawn.
*shakes fist*
Are you such a fuckin loser, you can’t tell when you’ve won?
I’m just going to take a moment to thank Danger. I think I look forward to talking about the show with you guys as much as watching. So. Thank you Danger. Great recapping
@Back – it was a first date, so I wasn’t expecting it to go THAT well. We’re not all sluts…
Up until last week daylight savings meant this didn’t come on until 11 and I could never watch until the next day. The change to 10 has made my life exponentially better.
Agreed. I had to do a lunch meeting while this was posted and I got my table to talk about the show… so that I wouldn’t feel totally left out.
@Balls of Steel – So you’re saying your date didn’t go that well?
Agreed all the way. I always love coming in here and seeing what everyone has to say about this show and f*ckin’ awesome it’s been lately.
I stayed up late to watch the episode so that I’d be able to do the discussion as well. I would have gone to bed an hour or two earlier otherwise.
Seconded. I was on a date last night and I stayed up after I got home to watch the episode specifically so that I would not miss the discussion here today.
Work sucks, but that’s the price…
Limehouse and Rachel was on par with Raylan and Boyd. Great writing!
Someone made a comment yesterday afternoon that this episode can never top what they did last week but I have to disagree. The quality continues week after week, at the same level. It really needs to be recognized with some of dem statue thingies…writing, acting, direction..the whole kit ‘n’ kaboodle.
I’d love to see Rachel take down Limehouse, but I guess we need him…such a great character, great voice, kind face. He has a certain code that seems to make to make a lot of sense to me.I love how he reminded Ava about how she may not be able to reconcile the things she has done or may yet do.
Also have to mention that, while this is not the type of show that really brings tears to my eyes often, the reunion of Drew and Ellie May had my eyes welling up a bit…I must be turning into a real pussy in my old age, getting all emotional over a dumbass hillbilly hooker with a heart of gold.
Rachel was verbally kicking all kinds of ass last night.
and Tim and Colt.
Limehouse’s reference to the last time The Detroit Mob came to visit him was hilarious.
“Someone lost an arm…
OH SHIT ITS A PIGGY BANK!
I also really appreciated that reminder
I was so ready for the rocking chair to explode as the season finale cliffhanger, then I remembered there’s one more episode next week. Stupid brain.
I thought the chair was booby-trapped because Picker set it up. If we’d seen Picker sitting in a car outside the house as Winona got the mail, I would have gotten the message that the Detroit mob knew about her, but without the “holding my breath for the explosion” part.
I think everybody thought he planted some sort of a bomb or mine in the chair.
And watch, there will be some hilarious line from one of the Tonin villains about how nice they were by getting a pregnant hostage a sliding chair so she’d be more comfortable.
I was thinking the same thing. Then it didn’t explode and I saw the promo for next week.
i thought it would explode for a second, but kidnapping seems more likely to have leverage on raylan.
@ Figfire: I could get on board with the dispatching of Winona to ignite Raylan’s high level of rage she often mentioned. However, if it were to be like the Rita situation, I would need assurances the baby would be okay much like Harrison. Winona is still too early in her pregnancy to have a better than average chance of making it without the mother so this would probably not work.
Yeah, I was sure explosion = Raylan on a rampage for the finale.
I thought this as well, I considered this being Rita levels of shock and awe. Which might be awesome primarily because we can see Raylan rage even more, but would be awful because…well you know.
It seems like a lot of people were expecting that rocking chair to explode (myself included). What kind of people are we to think that blowing up a pregnant woman is the most likely outcome of that scenario?
Anyone else notice the “jazz hands” that Tim gives to the Noble’s Holler guards right before it goes to commercial, that made me laugh for a solid minute.
Tim don’t give a fuck.
Tim should’ve tempered the ‘jazz hands’ by adding in the line “what up mah niggas?” ( no disrespect intended)
Justified: Miami
Tim’s working his way for a spin-off, on that we can all agree.
Tim seemed a little apprehensive about staying there alone, but the jazz hands killed me. Best moment.
I expected this to be one of the gifs. That and Rachel’s smile after Raylan’s “mess up a bad guy’s day” speech
Tim’s jazz hands are the best jazz hands.
Oh yeah, great Tim moment
I can’t believe the season is almost over already. It’s too soon. I get all twitchy when i go without my weekly dose of Justified.
Anyone else think Boyd is going to help Raylan save Winona? I don’t know why but I think that’s how it will go down.
I got that impression from next week’s teaser.
Yeah I think at the opportune moment Boyd will help. There was some real hesitation in his voice when he said “we have one more card to play.”
That’s what I’m expecting. I mean, they did dig coal together after-all.
Getting rid of Detroit is the only way answer to every question at this point. Including how do we get Wynn Duffy back? I’m still not sure if Tonin survives long enough to go to jail. Fucking with Raylan’s unborn seems like a surefire way to shave a few years off your life.
I just think getting rid of Detroit in Harlan is mutually beneficial at this point. Tonin is going to get life in prison. So now that the heads gone you might as well get rid of the body.
Never occurred to me actually, interesting…
Also, the Tim and Colt duel was fantastic. This is the moment i have been anticipating the most all season and it did not disappoint. But why did Tim steal his glasses? I know they are cool and Tim would look like a total badass in them, but just buy a new pair.
I thought, Tim realized Colt was not really trying to kill him, he was setting himself up to die. Suicide by marshall type of thing.
It definitely wasn’t guilt. Tim’s killed a lot of people, and most of them hadn’t done anything to piss him off. I think it’s just that killing Colt mattered to him, in a way that most of them didn’t.
I got serious ambivalence off Jacob Pitts after the shot. Good face acting.
It was a nice touch with the last wisp of smoke.
Yost said it was a thing from WWII, taking mementos from your kills.
Maybe a trophy from his kill? He looked guilty as hell when he took them.
That’s interesting. You could be on to something there.
Tim took the sunglasses because he felt for colt. The same way colt wouldn’t let the sniper kill Tim last week. War buddies?
I totally had an ‘OH SHIT!’ moment at the end of this episode. Raylan is not gonna like people messing with his unborn baby and bitchy ex wife. I also loved the scene where Boyd shot that guy (blanking on his name right now) in the foot. That was brilliant.
Not a really smart move though, I mean Nicky still got off a clip. He very well could have shot someone, but then again, you know, TV.
Nicky Cush
I hope that we continue to see Tim wearing Colt’s sunglasses in future episodes/seasons. Everyone loves souvenirs!
YEAAAAAHHHHH!
Tim says, “They ruled my shooting….” —0-0— “…justified”
Tim shoots someone, puts on glasses, whispers “Justified.”
Ever since I figured out who the actor who plays Tim is, I just want the writers to have Art tell Tim, ” Don’t tell Raylan, cause Raylan doesn’t know.”
This isn’t where I parked my car.
or begin any sentence with: “Here’s an interesting fact….”. Seeing how this is in the south the end of that sentence could very well be “….you made out with your sister!”.
I definitely liked “The Fugitive” reference, that made me laugh. The bullet points above pretty much outline what I had to say. It was nice to see how deep of a character Limehouse is, he’s a criminal who actually thinks. Boyd and Ava were really on a roll for a while, but crime doesn’t always pay that well when the local law enforcement knows all the tricks as well as you do.
Good job integrating Tim and Rachel. The Marshalls seem to get in the most trouble when they go in without backup. I hope next season sees a lot of three-way Marshall ass kicking with Marshall’s stiffies for everyone.
I was so sad at the end of the show when the “On the season final of ‘Justified…'” part came on. I need more.