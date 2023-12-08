The title of this show unfortunately reminds me of Sex and the City‘s Mr. Big talking about the “Jazz Man,” but you’d better believe that we can change the subject and discuss what will be coming with Land Man:

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan’s first hit Paramount show will eventually wind down while possibly being fraught with drama , but before that happens, the ex-Sons of Anarchy cop will continue working on his 8,742 other shows. This, of course, is a slight exaggeration, and Sheridan addicts do have Lawmen: Bass Reeves to occupy them at the moment while looking down the road for 6666 and more 1923. However, more non-Yellowstone action will also arrive in the form of Land Man starring an 1883 actor.

Plot

Billy Bob Thornton is already a Sheridan veteran after portraying U.S. Marshal Jim Courtright in 1883, but he will zoom ahead to a different century in this show that does not exist inside the Yellowstone timeline. The story is based upon the same-named hit podcast, and Thornton picks up the role of an oil company crisis manager. Sheridan hasn’t yet elaborated on what decade this show will take place, but a brief promotional clip shows not only an oil field but also contemporary Dallas, Texas, including the famous Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge that opened in 2012.

Thornton’s character will wheels and deal throughout Texas while tangling with “roughnecks” and “wildcat billionaires” who found their fortune in, you guessed it, Texas Tea. Yes, this sounds like a role made for the lead actor, and in an interview shared by Paramount Plus, Sheridan revealed that he specifically developed this role and series for Billy Bob. The actor responded by gushing, “When you see writing that good, it really excites you.” Thornton further revealed, “It’s about the world of the oil business that we generally don’t see.”

Cast

Paramount+ (where this series will presumably stream before airing on old-fashioned TV) has not yet announced the inevitable A-listers who will accompany Billy Bob. However, casting for extras appears to be happening as we speak. On Facebook, Legacy Casting seems to have put out a casting call those with relevant experience who’d like to make some magic happen: