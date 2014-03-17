Television’s 20 Longest-Running Midseason Replacements Of All Time

Over on The Wire this week, David Sims writes about the failure rates of midseason replacements of late. It hasn’t been going well, especially for comedies. In the last three years, there have been basically four midseason comedies to make it until their second season, and of them, only Bob’s Burgers is still around (the others were Happy Endings, Don’t Trust the B—- in Apt. 23 and Breaking In, each of which barely survived their first seasons).

It doesn’t look any better this year, which is a shame because Enlisted is brilliant, but will no doubt be cancelled and Mixology doesn’t have a shot in hell. However, both Growing Up Fisher and About a Boy are performing well for NBC and could see second seasons, so it’s not completely unheard of for a midseason replacement comedy to succeed today.

Historically, however, midseason replacements have had a decent track record. Some of our favorite shows, in fact, were midseason replacements, such as Moonlighting (5 Seasons), Quantum Leap (5 Seasons), The Wonder Years (6 Seasons), Parks and Recreation (6 Seasons so far), Malcolm in the Middle (7 Seasons), and Buffy the Vampire Slayer (7 seasons).

Here, however, are the 20 midseason replacements that survived longer than 8 seasons.

20. Laverne & Shirley — 8 Seasons

19. Perfect Strangers — 8 Seasons

18. Walker, Texas Ranger — 8 Seasons

17. Three’s Company — 8 Seasons

16. The Practice — 8 Seasons

15. Falcon Crest — 9 Seasons

14. Night Court — 9 Seasons

13. The Office — 9 Seasons

12. Dynasty — 9 Seasons

11. Grey’s Anatomy — 10+ Seasons

10. American Dad — 10 Seasons

9. Jag — 10 Seasons

8. The Jeffersons — 11 Seasons

7. Happy Days — 11 Seasons

6. Married … with Children — 11 Seasons

5. Family Guy — 12 Seasons so far

4. King of the Hill — 13 Seasons

3. Dallas — 14 Seasons

2. Knots Landing — 14 Seasons

1. The Simpsons — 25 Seasons, so far