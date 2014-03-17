Television’s 20 Longest-Running Midseason Replacements Of All Time

Over on The Wire this week, David Sims writes about the failure rates of midseason replacements of late. It hasn’t been going well, especially for comedies. In the last three years, there have been basically four midseason comedies to make it until their second season, and of them, only Bob’s Burgers is still around (the others were Happy Endings, Don’t Trust the B—- in Apt. 23 and Breaking In, each of which barely survived their first seasons).
It doesn’t look any better this year, which is a shame because Enlisted is brilliant, but will no doubt be cancelled and Mixology doesn’t have a shot in hell. However, both Growing Up Fisher and About a Boy are performing well for NBC and could see second seasons, so it’s not completely unheard of for a midseason replacement comedy to succeed today.
Historically, however, midseason replacements have had a decent track record. Some of our favorite shows, in fact, were midseason replacements, such as Moonlighting (5 Seasons), Quantum Leap (5 Seasons), The Wonder Years (6 Seasons), Parks and Recreation (6 Seasons so far), Malcolm in the Middle (7 Seasons), and Buffy the Vampire Slayer (7 seasons).
Here, however, are the 20 midseason replacements that survived longer than 8 seasons.
20. Laverne & Shirley — 8 Seasons
19. Perfect Strangers — 8 Seasons
18. Walker, Texas Ranger — 8 Seasons
17. Three’s Company — 8 Seasons
16. The Practice — 8 Seasons
15. Falcon Crest — 9 Seasons
14. Night Court — 9 Seasons
13. The Office — 9 Seasons
12. Dynasty — 9 Seasons
11. Grey’s Anatomy — 10+ Seasons
10. American Dad — 10 Seasons
9. Jag — 10 Seasons
8. The Jeffersons — 11 Seasons
7. Happy Days — 11 Seasons
6. Married … with Children — 11 Seasons
5. Family Guy — 12 Seasons so far
4. King of the Hill — 13 Seasons
3. Dallas — 14 Seasons
2. Knots Landing — 14 Seasons
1. The Simpsons — 25 Seasons, so far
So how much does the Simpsons have left in the tank? Any chance it goes past 30 seasons?
As long as the principal voice actors are still able to do what they do, sure. I don’t see them stopping until after 30 seasons.
I’m not saying that the show SHOULD go on that long, I’m just speculating that the show WILL go on that long.
It’ll make it to 30. Will it be more GOOD seasons? Probably not. But it’ll make it to 30. From what I’ve seen it still gets better ratings than Family Guy and the other animated shows they air on Sunday nights. Honestly non-hardcore fans still enjoy it. I know plenty of people who just casually watch it when its on that laugh a lot at it. It’s just the lifelong/hardcore fans that hate it now.
@B-Low its a shame cause the shop’s gotten a bit better the last few seasons than it had been in the few seasons before it when it was really bad.
Show, not shop.
I didn’t watch for probably 4-5 years after it went downhill, then one Sunday night in 2010 I thought “I’ll give it a shot again”. The plot of the episode: Sideshow Bob performs plastic surgery ON HIMSELF in order to kidnap and murder Bart. I’m done forever with that mess of a show
I wonder if the Simpsons’ final episode has already been secretly made, just to ensure that they can have a proper finale in case one of the main voice cast dies. The show can sadly weather the passing of a Phil Hartman or a Marcia Wallace, but they’re in a much bigger bind if one of the big six voices unexpectedly passed.
This season has actually been great, the show has become self aware which was the only way for it to go
The real crazy thing is that many of the writers on The Simpsons now grew up watching The Simpsons.
They had a one year extension to get to 26. At this point, due to the voice actors’ pay demands, I can see the show just ending because it’s not renewed.
I honestly don’t understand your obsession with Enlisted. I chortled once in the pilot episode. It must keep getting better or you just enjoy poopy comedies.
At this point the Enlisted love has to be purely for trolling purposes.
I’m behind on it, but I find it funny. And as I’ve mentioned before, a ton of funny people have been singing the show’s praise. Dan Harmon, Kumail Nanjiani, Micheal Schur and a few others have all said they enjoy it.
the last few weeks, the jokes have gotten sharper and more odd. Kinda like it wants to be scrubs in terms of tone, which is fine, i liked scrubs.
Dustin is the only person anywhere I have heard mention Enlisted. On the internet or in real life.
[twitter.com]
[twitter.com]
And Kumail and Harmon have both talked about it on Harmontown.
Apparently, you just haven’t been looking for people mentioning it.
It’s a funny show. To call it “brilliant” is way overboard, but the show does deserve some love, I think.
Rowles’d.
It didn’t last 8 seasons, only 5-6, but Northern Exposure was a mid-season replacement. I was smitten with the first season or two, then it went downhill.
I goddamn loved that show. I won’t even qualify it. I just loved that weird, beautiful show.
Janine Turner was my definition of sexy back then. Good times.
In high school my porn folder on my laptop was entitled “Northern Exposure: Complete Series”, mainly cause I knew no one would ever look in there. And it worked. True story.
Whoa, there were eight seasons of Perfect Strangers? Man, TV used to be really different.
This comment needed some love.
A lot of spin off shows on that list. Simpsons, Laverne and Shirley, The Jeffersons, Knotts landing even King of the Hill and American Dad if you want to play fast and loose with the definition of spin off.
Hank Hill is totally the same old guy from Beavis and Butthead that says, “Them’s them boys what was whackin in mah tool shed!” I’d say that qualifies.
I like Enlisted. Running the episodes out of order sucked, but it always makes me laugh a couple of times. I think that if they had put it on Tuesday or Wednesday, when people give a shit, there would be more positive feedback and people would try it. It has a built-in “it’s on Friday, it’ll fail, don’t bother” aura, which is frustrating.
+1