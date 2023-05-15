Iyla Pozin brought free TV to the streaming world with Pluto, and now, he wants to up the ante by bringing free TVs to the masses. On Monday, Pozin unveiled Telly, a free 55-inch TV set loaded with a sound bar and a second screen that represents a massive gamble for the new startup.

According to the specs for the free Telly TV, the set will include a 4K-HDR screen for normal television viewing. Below that will rest a second LED smart screen that will feature everything from sports scores to stock prices, options for interactive games, and most importantly, a constantly cycling assortment of ads, which is where the free part comes in.

Via The Hollywood Reporter:

“For too long, consumers have not been an equal part of the advertising value exchange,” Pozin says. “Companies are making billions of dollars from ads served on televisions, yet consumers have historically had to pay for both the TV and the content they watch. All of that changes today. When I co-founded Pluto TV, we created an entirely new model that offered amazing TV content to viewers for free. Now, with Telly, we are providing the actual television for free as well.”

Naturally, the big question is how crappy is the TV. Well, according to Pozin, the Telly TV is comparable to most 55-inch TV sets that are on the market for around $1,000. The goal is to “future-proof” the sets so they’re not outdated in a few years, which requires investing in the tech.

“Don’t be fooled by the price point. It’s not a budget TV by any means whatsoever,” Pozin said. “It’s by far the smartest TV on the market. There’s nothing even that comes close to it.”

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)