Terry Crews Changes His Mind About Playing Luke Cage In Marvel's Netflix Series

We might get to see Terry Crews amusingly shouting “Sweet Christmas!” in Marvel’s Luke Cage Netflix series after all. Crews took himself out of the running long ago during movie speculation because (in his words), “it was people trying to pit people against each other. Idris [Elba] versus Michael Jai [White] and I’m like, ‘Wait a minute, this is not even greenlit! Can we talk to Marvel? Why are you talking to me? Don’t put me against my homeboy for a movie that’s not existing.’ I said, ‘Take me out!'”
The 45-year-old NFL star turned scene-stealer in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Idiocracy, and more has changed his opinion since the Netflix series was greenlit. He tells Collider:
“I heard [it’s greenlit] but I haven’t gotten any calls. I’ve been hearing stuff like, ‘oh you’re too old,’ and I’m like, ‘Man do my workout 20 years ago and we’ll talk about who’s too old’. Like I said, anything can happen, I never rule anything out. I’m game. There are no rules. What’s up, Marvel? I’m right here, baby. I ain’t goin’ nowhere. You know where I live!”
We suspect Netflix has already cast their Luke Cage, considering the production is about to begin in New York City, with 13 one-hour episodes of the Luke Cage series culminating in The Defenders, a mini-series combining the casts of the four separate Netflix shows based on Luke Cage, Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Iron Fist.
If Netflix hasn’t cast their Cage yet, though, Crews would be a great choice. He can keep Hell’s Kitchen clear of all piñata-based threats.
Terry Crews also holds the distinction of thinking he had superpowers as a child because of an accidental electrocution. Power Man, indeed.
They should cast McNulty as Luke Cage.
Michael Jai White as Luke Cage would make me SOOO happy
Ain’t gonna happen. He already did “Spawn” and look how that turned out. Same reason we all knew that Ryan Reynolds was never gonna do a Deadpool movie once it was announced he was doing Green Lantern.
Still hoping for both though (White as Cage and Reynolds Pool).
Exactly, @Steve. It’s just why Chris Evans can never play Captain America after being Johnny Storm.
wait
Yeah, lord knows Ben Affleck’s career in high profile superhero movies died with Daredevil.
Like I said, I hope it happens. I hope y’all prove me wrong.
MJW is a Villain on Arrow at the moment and it seems like they contracted him in pretty tight.
also, @ Steve Reynolds still keeps mentioning talks of a Deadpool flick so you never really know there.
Nope. Old Spice dude.
That’s the first thing I thought of. He wants it so bad he made a fan trailer a while back,
Crews is 45? Yeah. He’s too old for the role. I’m sure they’ll be plenty of options for Luke Cage. I’m not concerned in the slightest.
*there’ll not they’ll. Yeesh.
That’s roughly his chronological age in the comics, though, so I don’t see the problem.
How is that too old? Most actors play at least 5-10 years older than their role… And I mean… hopefully this won’t be an origin story so we won’t have to are about 20-year-old Cage.
Oh it will be a origins story…when has marvel not started as a origin, but having it start when he is a grown man sounds way better than a early 20’s guy we never heard of trying to fit shoes.
I so approve of this.
Even though he’ll always be President Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Herbert Camacho.
You gotta always protect the McNuggets!
please lawd i dont want him to say sweet christmas….lol
Please let this happen.
As long as he brings the same amount of passion for Luke Cage as he brought to Battle Dome.
With any three of those actors, I would shove money into my PS3 cd slot as hard as possible. Go, you Netflix bastards, Go Go!
I can definitely see Crews as Cage bu my pick’s always been Eric Coleman (Tyrese from The Walking Dead, Cutty from The Wire). Make it so, Marvel.
As much as i love the guy he is no Luke Cage…He’s old and has way to much of that hard guy gone soft vibe to him now…
But since you brought up the wire!!! Michael k williams is over due for his action hero venture.
If Marvel doesn’t want him for Cage, WB should snap him up to play Black Lightning and make an Outsiders movie.
TC would be a great Luke Cage. Michael Jai White would make a better Black Panther than Luke Cage. Short list of current actors that could play either:
Luke Cage:
Terry Crews
Idris Elba (minus the accent like in The Losers)
Michael Ealy
Black Panter:
Michael Jai White
Chiwetel Ejiofor
For Black Panther, I’ve always wanted Djimon Hounsou.