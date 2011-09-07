Thank You, Barack Obama.

President Obama originally intended to address a joint session of Congress about jobs or the economy or something tonight, but John Boehner was all, “Wednesday’s no good, I’m in the tanning booth from 6 to 11.” So Obama bumped it back a day — the same night as the NFL opener between the Saints and Packers.
But don’t worry, it’s all good. Obama’s speech will be over before kickoff, and his address bumps the atrocious pregame program off of NBC.
NFL Kickoff 2011 was originally scheduled to air on NBC but is now being preempted due to President Obama’s speech, scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET. NBC will join NFL Kickoff 2011 in progress once its coverage of the speech has concluded and VERSUS, USA, Syfy and G4 will resume their regularly-scheduled programming shortly thereafter. NFL Network will carry NFL Kickoff 2011 in its entirety.
NFL Kickoff 2011 will feature musical performances by award-winning artists Kid Rock, Lady Antebellum and Maroon 5 from a stage adjacent to Lambeau Field… The 90-minute pregame celebration will also feature Football Night in America and Sunday Night Football commentators Bob Costas, Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Dan Patrick, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Peter King and Mike Florio live from Green Bay as they examine the impending 2011 NFL season. [press release via TV by the numbers]
Oh boy, Kid Rock AND Maroon 5? I just strained my wrist dismissively wanking. There aren’t too many things I dislike more than hearing a politician talk about the depressing state of our nation, but Tony Dungy’s assh*le face is one of them.
Start PoFlaWa in 3, 2, 1….
Obama should campaign on the fact he bumped that Kickoff shit show.
“Bob Costas, Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Dan Patrick, Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison, Peter King and Mike Florio live from Green Bay”
Christ. Is that Green or Guantanamo Bay?
What awards has Kid Rock won? Did he buy them with Skoal Points or something?
In my heart of hearts, I’m praying that instead of a speech about jobs, Obama has produced his own “Terms of Enrampagement” video featuring the takedown of Bin Laden (BOOYAKASHAKA! Right in the face!). It would really help his popularity in the Archer demographic.
DERBS
Five seconds later: That ugly dog goes for a horsecollar tackle, is shot 17 times by the secret service.
Obama better watch his back; everyone knows the Dunge has some pull with the man upstairs.
This is possibly the best thing he has done for the country all summer. The NBC clown car is bad enough but adding Kid Rock’s tired redneck schtick, Green Bay residents on camera, and the MOR faggotry of Maroon 5 would certainly have killed the raging NFL boner I’m sporting today. To my knowledge I have never heard Lady Antebellum but the fact they made the Goodell approved list means they almost certainly eat flung monkey shit.
@0tarin
James Dungy?
Instead of a “90 minute pre-game celebration”; they could just play the game.
Rather than catering to their fans, they throw all these bells and whistles as if having Maroon 5 is going to get my girlfriend to give a sh!t about football.
You guys are clearly liberal. The FOX News website comments are thanking Boehner for being in the tanning booth. They’re also way more pissed off about missing Kid Rock’s performance.
The dog better watch out or Roger Goddell will fine him for “ruffing the passer.”
Good for Obama. Unfortunately I have to go to some jerkoff’s birthday dinner, so I’ll be missing the game. I need Obama to pre-empt my personal life too.
NEW YORK – September 7, 2011 – Due to President Barack Obama’s speech, four widely-distributed NBCUniversal cable channels – VERSUS, USA, Syfy and G4 – as well as NFL Network will all begin coverage of NFL KICKOFF 2011 PRESENTED BY EA SPORTS, the pregame show to officially celebrate the start of the 2011 NFL season, at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday.
Hahahaha! Since you’re a TV and sports blogger, isn’t it your duty to watch this?
…between this event AND Obama calling Kanye “an ass”…..
…I’ll actually LOOK at his name on the ballot before voting for Sarah Palin…