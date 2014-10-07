That Other Cult Comedy With David Cross And Will Arnett Is Coming Back, Too

Senior Pop Culture Editor
10.07.14 14 Comments

While not as drastic as the time-gap between Arrested Development season three and season four, IFC has renewed The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret, the David Cross comedy that aired what was thought to be the series finale in 2012. Now why would someone assume that? Because the episode ends with Todd setting off an atomic bomb, presumably killing everyone.

The cast—which has included Will Arnett, Blake Harrison, and Spike Jonze—is still being finalized, but Sharon Horgan is among the series regulars confirmed to be returning. Writing recently began on season three and those new episodes will debut sometime next year. (Via)

Now, before you comment, “WHEN IS MR. SHOW BACK,” don’t bother: it’s not happening. But if you throw a barrel full of money at Cross, he might reprise his role as The Human Who Isn’t Dave from the Alvin and the Chipmunks series, but only if the script’s solid.

Via EW

Around The Web

TAGSDAVID CROSSIFCTHE INCREASINGLY POOR DECISIONS OF TODD MARGARETWILL ARNETT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP