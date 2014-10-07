That Other Cult Comedy With David Cross And Will Arnett Is Coming Back, Too

While not as drastic as the time-gap between Arrested Development season three and season four, IFC has renewed The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret, the David Cross comedy that aired what was thought to be the series finale in 2012. Now why would someone assume that? Because the episode ends with Todd setting off an atomic bomb, presumably killing everyone.

The cast—which has included Will Arnett, Blake Harrison, and Spike Jonze—is still being finalized, but Sharon Horgan is among the series regulars confirmed to be returning. Writing recently began on season three and those new episodes will debut sometime next year. (Via)

Now, before you comment, “WHEN IS MR. SHOW BACK,” don’t bother: it’s not happening. But if you throw a barrel full of money at Cross, he might reprise his role as The Human Who Isn’t Dave from the Alvin and the Chipmunks series, but only if the script’s solid.

Via EW