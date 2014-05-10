The 10 Things We’ll Miss The Most About ‘Community’

Senior Pop Culture Editor
05.10.14 25 Comments

If you want to know the REAL reasons why we’re going to miss Community, take a look at any of the tens of thousands of words we’ve spent on the show, which was cancelled by NBC yesterday. It was witty, clever, ambitious, hilarious, heartbreaking, and everything that most other network sitcoms aren’t. But you know that already. No, the thing I’m going to miss the most are the characters, especially would-be activist Britta Perry, but ESPECIALLY Alison Brie’s Annie Edison. She’d be a first-ballot selection into the UPROXX Hall of Fame, along with Louis C.K, Jennifer Lawrence, and corgis.

With that in mind, here are the 10 things I’ll miss the most about Community.

1.

OOOFoX8

2.

santa2

3.

ALwSn6N

4.

SScaLC8

5.

tumblr_lbr6zyRT9s1qc48bxo1_r1_500

6.

Annie-and-Britta-annie-and-britta-29185665-500-229

7.

alison-brie-pottery

8.

anniesfap

9.

annie-run1

10. And, of course:

alison-brie-bukkake

Thanks for the memories, Alison Brie. Now…BRING BACK TRUDY.

