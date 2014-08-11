The 20 ‘Seinfeld’-isms You’re Most Likely To Hear In Everyday Conversation

#Larry David #Seinfeld
08.11.14 4 years ago 27 Comments
It’s  difficult to go a day without relating my life to an episode of Seinfeld. Whether it’s encountering the hundreds of identifiable characters like the Uncle Leos of the world while living in New York, sitting next to a hockey fan with his face fully painted like David Puddy on the subway, or somehow finagling my way into awkward scenarios like playing Trivial Pursuit with bubble boy– it never ceases to stop. But that’s what happens when a show infiltrates the American psyche, while simultaneously providing a lexicon to describe the world around us, like Seinfeld has. Here we take a look at 20 Seinfeld-isms we use to describe our lives every day.

1. High Talker

Everyday use: “Every time Mark talks glass shatters. He’s a high talker.”

2. Unshushables

Everyday use: “No matter what I said to the kids they wouldn’t be quiet. They were the unshushables.”

3. Trifecta

Everyday use: “I will probably never achieve the trifecta.”

4. In the Vault

Everyday use: “Remember that time in Vegas? Yeah, that’s staying in the vault.”

5. The Bro/Manssiere

Everyday use: “Have you seen the men walking around here? Just about all of them could use the bro.”

6. Low Talker

Everyday use:  “It’s like everything she was telling me was a secret. She was a low talker.”

7. Festivus

Everyday use: “Are you going to that Festivus celebration in Williamsburg?”

8. Schmoopie

Everyday use:  You’ll hear this every time you’re third wheeling it for the night.

9. Mulva

Everyday use: Used anytime you can’t remember someone’s name you just met.

10. Moops

Everyday use: Used anytime your friend is being a know it all.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Larry David#Seinfeld
TAGSjerry seinfeldLARRY DAVIDSeinfeldseinfeld references

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP