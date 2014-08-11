The 20 ‘Seinfeld’-isms You’re Most Likely To Hear In Everyday Conversation

1. High Talker
Everyday use: “Every time Mark talks glass shatters. He’s a high talker.”
2. Unshushables
Everyday use: “No matter what I said to the kids they wouldn’t be quiet. They were the unshushables.”
3. Trifecta
Everyday use: “I will probably never achieve the trifecta.”
4. In the Vault
Everyday use: “Remember that time in Vegas? Yeah, that’s staying in the vault.”
5. The Bro/Manssiere
Everyday use: “Have you seen the men walking around here? Just about all of them could use the bro.”
6. Low Talker
Everyday use: “It’s like everything she was telling me was a secret. She was a low talker.”
7. Festivus
Everyday use: “Are you going to that Festivus celebration in Williamsburg?”
8. Schmoopie
Everyday use: You’ll hear this every time you’re third wheeling it for the night.
9. Mulva
Everyday use: Used anytime you can’t remember someone’s name you just met.
10. Moops
Everyday use: Used anytime your friend is being a know it all.
I use sideler a lot. Also, whenever I encounter anyone named Delores, I can’t help but shout the name in a high Jerry voice.
Sidling is not a Seinfeld thing.
@Andrew Cutler [www.youtube.com]
Great list, but i think everyday is stretch. Also, you can refrain from giving us everyday usage.
This list is lacking so much its making me really angry…
SERENITY NOW!!!!
Also I use “Not that there is anything wrong with it” almost on reflex.
I think “Moops” is the only one of those I’ve ever used in conversation where it didn’t seem forced. As for the rest, if Peter King uses it in MMQB because he thinks he’s being clever, it’s probably not as witty as it seems.
Look, I love Seinfeld. It’s been a part of my family’s culture for the last 20 years. We do constantly use a lot of these terms (re-gift, double-dip, the “talkers”) and others.
This article was awful. I can’t belive I fell for this click-bait. I am bad and I should feel bad.
(/next week “20 futurama-isms…”)
I think the one that’s missing it, Was that wrong? Should I not have done that? It’s rare that i don’t hear or think that every day.
I find myself saying “NEWMAN!” a lot…
And you want to contribute to my blog…
an ok list, “not that there is anything wrong with that”, but you missed a good phrase.
I use Big Salad a lot. Whenever someone takes credit for something they didn’t do, I say the took credit for my big salad.
So many of these predate and were used plenty before Seinfeld.
The second half of this list contains things that are *much* more likely to be used in everyday conversation than the first half. I can’t imagine “unshushables” EVER coming up organically.
Have you been to Tumblr?
No “Spectacular”?
La La La
YOU GOTTA SEE THE BABY!!!!!
And I don’t think I’ve ever said “unshushable” before this very moment.
How did you guys find someone worse than Rawles? Wow. Just to be clear, “Seinfeld-isms we use to describe our lives every day” (EVERY DAY) include Festivus, Mansierre, Mulva, and Sponge-worthy? What kind of life are you living?
I regrettably use this often.
Quite frequently, I find myself using “Jambalaya!” a la Newman.
@Stephen Tompkins I can’t bash this article (or you for that matter) as some commentators are doing since I have yet to watch an entire Seinfeld episode, but I did enjoy some of the clips. Might give the series a go after I finish watching The Tick.
Helloooooooo!
Mandlebaum! Mandlebaum!
I could drop you like a bag of dirt.
You sayin’, you want a piece of me?
What about “delivering the big salad?” I use that one euphemistically at work all the time.
thank you for compiling these youtube clips of Seinfeld, Stephen. but, “never ceases to stop” = “constantly stops”…so be careful with those triple negatives, just for future reference.