The 20 ‘Seinfeld’-isms You’re Most Likely To Hear In Everyday Conversation

It’s difficult to go a day without relating my life to an episode of Seinfeld . Whether it’s encountering the hundreds of identifiable characters like the Uncle Leos of the world while living in New York, sitting next to a hockey fan with his face fully painted like David Puddy on the subway, or somehow finagling my way into awkward scenarios like playing Trivial Pursuit with bubble boy– it never ceases to stop. But that’s what happens when a show infiltrates the American psyche, while simultaneously providing a lexicon to describe the world around us, like Seinfeld has. Here we take a look at 20 Seinfeld-isms we use to describe our lives every day.

1. High Talker



Everyday use: “Every time Mark talks glass shatters. He’s a high talker.”

2. Unshushables



Everyday use: “No matter what I said to the kids they wouldn’t be quiet. They were the unshushables.”

3. Trifecta



Everyday use: “I will probably never achieve the trifecta.”

4. In the Vault



Everyday use: “Remember that time in Vegas? Yeah, that’s staying in the vault.”

5. The Bro/Manssiere



Everyday use: “Have you seen the men walking around here? Just about all of them could use the bro.”

6. Low Talker



Everyday use: “It’s like everything she was telling me was a secret. She was a low talker.”

7. Festivus



Everyday use: “Are you going to that Festivus celebration in Williamsburg?”

8. Schmoopie



Everyday use: You’ll hear this every time you’re third wheeling it for the night.

9. Mulva



Everyday use: Used anytime you can’t remember someone’s name you just met.

10. Moops



Everyday use: Used anytime your friend is being a know it all.