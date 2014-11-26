The 20 TV GIFs We’re Eternally Thankful For

#Thanksgiving #Arrested Development
Senior Pop Culture Editor
11.26.14 32 Comments
Last week, Danger asked y’all what pop culture things you are thankful for from this year. I, naturally, listed a couple of GIFs, many of which weren’t from 2014. Give me a break — I’ll be thankful for “COCAINE IS AMAZING. I GIVE IT A MILLION STARS” for the next 27 Thanksgivings, and you should, too. Anyway, that question inspired me to collect some TV show GIFs that I either use or think about at least once every day. Now, this post could be at least 150 entries long, but I kept it to a more reasonable 20, even at the sake of leaving off UPROXX favorites like You’re the Worst and Rick and Morty. What GIFs are you thankful for?

1. Arrested Development

2. Parks and Recreation

3. Bob’s Burgers

4. Eastbound & Down

5. Fargo

6. Justified

7. Seinfeld

8. The Office

9. Mad Men

10. Review

Around The Web

TOPICS#Thanksgiving#Arrested Development
TAGSarrested developmentTHANKSGIVINGTV GIFS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP