The 20 TV GIFs We’re Eternally Thankful For

Last week, Danger asked y’all what pop culture things you are thankful for from this year. I, naturally, listed a couple of GIFs, many of which weren’t from 2014. Give me a break — I’ll be thankful for “COCAINE IS AMAZING. I GIVE IT A MILLION STARS” for the next 27 Thanksgivings, and you should, too. Anyway, that question inspired me to collect some TV show GIFs that I either use or think about at least once every day. Now, this post could be at least 150 entries long, but I kept it to a more reasonable 20, even at the sake of leaving off UPROXX favorites like You’re the Worst and Rick and Morty. What GIFs are you thankful for?
1. Arrested Development
2. Parks and Recreation
3. Bob’s Burgers
4. Eastbound & Down
5. Fargo
6. Justified
7. Seinfeld
8. The Office
9. Mad Men
10. Review
Great, now my Thanksgiving is ruined because I remember the last season of Dexter.
Maybe you can forget your troubles in scenic Argentina.
Dammit, I wish Krieger wouldn’t do these idiot mods…
…also Pottery Wheel Annie > Sexy Christmas Baby Annie
That True Detective gif is so mean!
[i.imgur.com]
Flanders shaking his stupid sexy butt.
[gifsforum.com]
I prefer this Justified gif [24.media.tumblr.com]
damn that’s hard to beat
My personal favorite.
Why?
Pick one of a thousand from “30 Rock.”
Also.
HA! A list of greatest GIFS that doesn’t include one from the Simpsons is no list I’ll agree with. And if i could post a GIF I would.
Mo: Worst name I ever heard. *Waaahh – runs off crying* Barney: Joey Jo Jo!
Pretty much everything about Eastbound and Down is encapsulated in that gif. Awesome.
[i58.tinypic.com]
This is an apt description for working in sales
I’d like to thank @Chet Manley for basically summing up every thing I loved about the last half decade in convenient .gif form.
Also a big fan of these:
and
[uproxx.files.wordpress.com]
Is there a gif from the Simpsons with a pig looking at homer with the window rolling down? That would be delightful.
[38.media.tumblr.com]
Thank you good sir!
It’s long but I’ve seen it as a gif before. Where is the annie during the dungeons and dragons episode. Yyyooouuuu know the one I’m looking for 😉
18 followed by 19 is pure gold.
Deadwood.
Now how did Calamity Jane end up as a reply? I must be crazy.
And Wo.
Sploosh.
Aw shit-snacks!
Brooklyn Nine Nine
[2.bp.blogspot.com]