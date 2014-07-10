The 5 Things The Emmys Got Right (And 5 They Got Wrong)

1. Not that it matters, because Modern Family will win the damn thing like it always does, but it was nice to see Silicon Valley, which basically stole Girls space, and Orange Is the New Black join repeat nominees Louie and Veep in Outstanding Comedy Series. That’s not a half-bad lineup (sorry, Parks). Here’s hoping the greatest dick joke in TV history was the thing that swayed voters.
2. A special someone is missing in the Outstanding Actress In a Drama category, but praise be Lizzy Caplan for getting her much-deserved first Emmy nomination. The Emmys has a weird boner for Showtime series (see: Episodes, Nurse Jackie, Homeland, etc.), but Masters actually deserves its multiple nominations. Lizzy vs. Julianna Margulies is like a sexier Cranston vs. McConaughey.
3. Swapping out whatever the hell Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Manhattan Project is for Rick & Morty would have been nice, but the Outstanding Animated Program category includes not only one of the greatest cartoons on TV but one of the finest SHOWS overall, Bob’s Burgers, and that’s all that matters.
4. The always enjoyable Kate McKinnon is the best reason to still watch SNL, and it’s nice to see that she received this year’s Bill Hader/Kristen Wiig Honorary Nomination For an SNL Cast Member Who Has No Chance of Winning but Should In Favor of Julie Bowen or Blossom.
5. Fargo‘s decision to not pull a True Detective paid off handsomely. Basically everyone in the cast was nominated, including should-be winners Martin Freeman (JUST over Billy Bob) and Allison Tolman, and as long as voters aren’t blind to the obvious, Fargo is the clear Outstanding Miniseries frontrunner.
BONUS BEST-EVER THING TO HAPPEN TO THE EMMYS.
Now let’s go to the bad stuff.
Sorry, but Luther should be the clear mini series front runner. Season 3 was epic. Idris at his best.
Agreed. I enjoyed Fargo a lot, but Luther beats it out handily.
I still have to get through Season 2. But i like that we can have arguments with the quality of TV drama nowadays.
If it’s season 3 how is it a damn miniseries?
Yes… how indeed virnomine…
@TBW @virnomine Well, same thing could be asked about Fargo, American Horror Story & Treme.
@virnomine @TBW @Brett – I think it has to do with the number of episodes in the season.
Except series 3 was over a year ago.
@Bizarro Stormy – Yet it is still nominated. But thanks for that useless piece of knowledge.
Tatiana Maslany is the new John Noble/cast of BSG. When was the last time the Emmys even nominated an actor or actress on a genre show that wasn’t GoT or LOST?
I just picture all of the Emmy voters just looking at those shows and muttering “fucking nerds” as they pick up their screening copies of The Big Bang Theory.
Vikings definitely should get an Emmy for : “Most Creative Way to Execute Someone”
Remember guys; genre fiction is only genre fiction until it gets popular than it’s elevated to the critical promised land of Drama.
I pretty surprised they haven’t broken down and done some honorable mention Emmy for genre like the Animation Oscar. Vikings is enjoyable, I don’t know about Emmy performances, but in the production side, they have really upped the game, they look as good if not better than GoT on production design. And they really do have gloriously unique fights.
Orphan Black was robbed in a lot of ways, but lead actress should have been there for sure.
@L Dubba E Yeah, I remember a coworker who was also a Lost fan being agast that she was watching a science fiction show. I had to tell her; “That last episode had time travel, an alternate dimension and a Faraday cage, you’re watching sci fi.”
@Matchstick Ever read The Sparrow by Mary Doria Russel? You can only find it in the fiction section at Barnes and Noble even though it’s about first contact with an alien race. These things start out as genre fiction, but when people realize they are good it’s like “oh no, we have to legitimized this some way”. Bitch, ain’t no shame in liking some good old sci-fi.
People that think Sci-fi/Fantasy work isn’t as respectable as standard fiction are the same people that think comedy is inherently easier and less respectable than drama. i.e. Fuckwits. They should change all the titles of the awards to things like “Actor in a Comedy that does things the way we are accustomed to seeing them”.
The only way genre TV makes its way onto an Emmy ballot is if it’s so overwhelmingly popular that to not nominate it would be seen as an impropriety. Until shows like Orphan Black start pulling in ratings like GoT or LOST, don’t expect to see them on an Emmy ballot.
Nothing for Hannibal, Vikings, Justified or Archer? This is an outrage! There are shenanigans going on here and I demand answers! Real answers, damn it!
Archer was nominated for Outstanding Animated Program.
The Archer nomination should have been front-loaded, instead of the paragraph starting with teenage turtles. C’mon Kurp, what sort of Mickey Mouse operation is this? My premature outrage is now somewhat dampened.
Don’t worry, there is a lot of premature outrage going on today.
I think both Archer and Bob’s Burgers are deserving of Best Comedy/ Best Comedy Writing nods as well but do animated shows really ever find themselves in those categories? I could look it up but I’m lazy.
Ray Donovan is a great show but Charles “Kinky Fuckery” Dance was robbed big time.
You clearly just hate fun and good things.
The Americans was fucking robbed.
“whatever the hell Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Manhattan Project is”
A 1992 NES game?
That too, but also an episode of the current TMNT series on Nickelodeon. Why Josh included the colon, beats me.
Allison Tolman was NOT nominated. That stinks.
she was, supporting actress miniseries
Right you are she was nominated. That is good.
You can’t convince me that the nominations in the most hi-profile categories aren’t for sale.
Will we as a country ever admit to just how shitty Big Bang Theory is?
Yes, yes. Worst thing ever, its on CBS, blah blah blah.
I gave up on trying to understand the popularity of BIgBangTheory. That show is a steamy turd of not funny.
Solid list for drama and a surprisingly solid list for comedy. I’m okay with Modern Family winning every year because it’s not Big Bang Theory.
The Emmys don’t deserve Tatiana
That may be true, but she deserves all of the recognition and acclaim.
She will be a huge star after OB, that should make up for it.
As much as I do think Maslany deserves a nomination, I think we can put away the “Emmy voters don’t like genre shows” argument. Game of Thrones got 19 nominations and The Americans got zero. Genre doesn’t matter.
The Wire gets snubbed again.
Same with John Noble’s Walter Bishop
Treme has gotten more nominations by now and that show is absolute dogshit and makes me hate New Orleans.
I hope all future mentions of the TV show “Dog with a Blog” will now be referred to as “The Emmy nominated Dog with a Blog”
It’s required by law to do so. Just like when someone is knighted and you have to say Sir.
I could’ve sworn I’d read a couple times that 30 Rock’s final season would be eligible for noms this year, though that always seemed like it couldn’t possibly be correct. I guess it wasn’t. Anyway, yeah, rough snubs. As per usual, there’s more to be unhappy about than there is to be happy about in this list of nominees, but oh well.
TMNT isn’t bad but c’mon, it’s the second season and they can’t seem to decide on a real time slot.
Hannibal and Tatiana getting no love has really bummed me out.
I don’t think anyone here is “butthurt” by the continual dominance of The Big Bang Theory. However, on the day Emmy nominations are announced, it’s worth asking why the fuck this show and Modern Family are so beloved by voters at the expense of better quality programs and actors.
It doesn’t matter to me if this shows I enjoy win or are even nominated. The awards shows are pretty much pointless to me…they’re like All Star games…popularity contests and not much else.
i’m really not okay with emmy rossum not being nominated. i’m just not okay with it. i would have been more okay with it if william h. macy – who spent the majority of the season either passed the fuck out, in surgery, or speaking in a raised whisper – had not been nominated either and the show was just snubbed entirely. but it wasn’t. and emmy showed us the self-destruction of a main character in a way we have never seen done before.
I am still shocked Bonnie & Clyde was nominated. It was below average mini-series.
Is it me, or does the banner pic make Tatiana Maslany look like a hotter, crazier Natasha Lyonne?
Rick & Morty is the only show that should win over Bob’s Burgers.
Peter Sarsgaard on The Killing is so snubbed you didn’t even mention him.
It’s too bad they couldn’t even backdoor a nom for Maslany (heh, backdoor. thanks for the mental image brain) for guest starring on Parks and Rec. I mean, she certainly deserves it for Orphan Black, but Parks and Rec is a network comedy and therefore away from the stigma of “genre” TV.
I’m really bummed The Good Wife only got acting nods. It really was an amazing season and the show runners knocked that show on its ass not once but TWICE this season. That takes balls, especially on CBS a network that thrives on formulaic TV. I feel like they should get a nomination just for keeping Josh Charles’ exit a secret. I’m not advocating a win necessarily (I’m sure Breaking Bad or True Detective are more deserving) but no Best Drama nod is a significant snub.
For Best Drama or Comedy, they should have pulled an Oscars and nominated 10 to save some of the outrage.
That is actually a really good idea. With so many choices for each category, even if the regulars still win it would at least make us think they recognize the shows people actually like. There is just too much good TV these days for them to only recognize so little of it. Its freaking inflation, or lack their of on the Emmy’s part.
Best Actor in a comedy is a dismal hellscape of who gives a crap.
Where was The Walking Dead? The acting on that show has been spectacular and the writing is spot on as well.
So here’s my biggest beef with the Comedy stuff. Of Modern Family, which I do watch and enjoy enough, and that other one which I do not watch or really actively hate on because, whatever, people are going to watch it, I don’t care, but of those shows and their nominations and people’s nominations, they do not get nominated for Best Comedy Writing. Which to me is something I think you should see together. Others do it, Louie, Veep, et al, seriously, except for Episodes not getting a Best Comedy, they all have both Writing and Best nominations. I guess my point here is, I just don’t get it.
Some have called this time the “new” golden age of television, due to the fact that the programming on tv right now is SO MUCH better than what’s being released in movie theatres. Some movies have been great, but the majority of us would rather tune in to our favorites on network/cable and watch those said movies at a later time. Translation: we WANT to stay home to watch the many shows previously discussed/blogged. That being said, I believe the Emmy voters need to recognize that these “snubbed” shows are indeed being watched and LOVED (my favs are SOA and Orphan Black) by the mainstream viewing audience with the brain capacity to want shows with writing that is creative, innovative, and totally outside of the fucking box!! That’s what keeps us HOME!! Please recognize!! My fav list is long, but most have been mentioned – thank you!!
