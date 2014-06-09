The Best Parents Ever Made Their Daughter An Iron Throne For Her Nameday

Updated “who should sit on the Iron Throne” power rankings, from least to most deserving:

7. Tommen Baratheon

6. Bran Stark

5. Gendry

4. Stannis Baratheon

3. Daenerys Targaryen

2. “Emma”

1. These cats:

Here’s how Emma’s dad did it:

We had fun making it. As for the chair, we used a baby chair from Pottery Barn. Wrapped it with some linen (so as not to damage the chair), then cut out foam board swords and glue-gunned it to the linen. Hope that helps. (Via)

Keep it away from dragons.

