The Best Parents Ever Made Their Daughter An Iron Throne For Her Nameday

Senior Pop Culture Editor
06.09.14 11 Comments

Updated “who should sit on the Iron Throne” power rankings, from least to most deserving:

7. Tommen Baratheon
6. Bran Stark
5. Gendry
4. Stannis Baratheon
3. Daenerys Targaryen
2. “Emma”
1. These cats:

Here’s how Emma’s dad did it:

We had fun making it. As for the chair, we used a baby chair from Pottery Barn. Wrapped it with some linen (so as not to damage the chair), then cut out foam board swords and glue-gunned it to the linen. Hope that helps. (Via)

Keep it away from dragons.

Via Reddit

