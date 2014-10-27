Here Are GIFs Of The Church Gone Wild From This Week’s ‘The Walking Dead’

10.26.14 85 Comments
On last week’s The Walking Dead, it seemed the Terminus people had the upper hand. They were eating Bob and were gonna aim to do the same to Rick’s gang. Well, things took a bit of a turn.

Turns out Bob came with a special ingredient.

bite-1

Hey well, they can still get vengeance on Rick’s gang and…

Oh.

Also, we had to say goodbye to Bob….

as well as the DC gang, which now includes Glenn and Maggie.

bye

Dustin will be here later to break all this down fully. Some more GIFs are on the next page.

