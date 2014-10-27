Here Are GIFs Of The Church Gone Wild From This Week’s ‘The Walking Dead’

On last week’s The Walking Dead, it seemed the Terminus people had the upper hand. They were eating Bob and were gonna aim to do the same to Rick’s gang. Well, things took a bit of a turn.
Turns out Bob came with a special ingredient.
Hey well, they can still get vengeance on Rick’s gang and…
Oh.
Also, we had to say goodbye to Bob….
as well as the DC gang, which now includes Glenn and Maggie.
Dustin will be here later to break all this down fully. Some more GIFs are on the next page.
“We didn’t want to waste the bullets.”
Metal.
This season has 100% turned a 180 from the past two and I am all in again. At first I thought with the Terms on their knees and not shot, oh great another drawn out story line of the adversaries that is going to plod along the whole season. Wow – boy was I wrong…and unsettled. Well done.
That line was the best thing Rick has ever said. He’s so much less annoying now than he was just a couple seasons ago.
so much for dustin’s “greatest villain”… I didn’t catch it but did he have his mittens attached to his jacket so he wouldn’t lose them?
So long, Best Villain. At least now we have a shot at remembering Gareth’s name in a season or two, unlike What’s His Face who got his throat bit open by Rick.
The fact that his story didn’t drag on for two and a half seasons just makes the character better, in my estimation.
Hey, barely being on screen didn’t stop him from becoming the best villain on TV, maybe being dead won’t stop him from keeping the title.
Best villain on TV walked right into an ambush after 15 minutes of screen time. He got Rowles’d.
Yes I will be repeating this as often as necessary.
Repeat away.
Careful, I got scolded for making fun of Dustin’s theories one too many times. Appropriately, the email notification from Uproxx said, “You’re [sic] account has been flagged.” I chuckled.
@hyrax, well that email wasnt from Dustin. If it was he would have sent it to someone else.
@Hyrax Heh. Yeah. I’ve been warned in the past, too.
I have to think fine comments like these make up 90% of the reason we read these posts, so I don’t see why they would want to stop it.
Warnings for calling them on their bullshit? What a bunch of pansies.
@Corythegr8 About the only reason I come by. Hell, I dont even watch TWD.
I haven’t watched this season of the walking dead and still knew he was bit by that one gif.
So was the picture so darkbyou could barely watch or was it just me? The clips shown on talking dead were nowhere near as dark as the actual show. I couldn’t see shit.
Maybe it was a regional issue? I watched on Cox cable and it appeared fine. Though I did have an issue with volume levels in episode 1 a couple of weeks ago.
Yes. I had to turn off all of the lights to be able to see some parts.
It was dark, even by Walking Dead standards
But now I know what it must’ve been like to sit around the radio and listen to the lone ranger.
My issue with the production was in that initial scene. I couldn’t hear the best villain giving his speech over the walkers at the window. Even if I turned up the volume it didn’t help…because the walkers at the windows became louder as well.
These gifs are 5x brighter than the picture I watched last night. The entire second half of the episode I could barely see what the f was going on.
I had the same trouble.
What bothered me about this episode was Glenn and Maggie just up and leaving the core group without so much as a discussion. I’m sure they will meet up again, but the separation is just too weird, along with Maggie’s lack of concern about Beth.
they left because they aren’t the same as rick. glenn didn’t want to kill the rest of them in the season premiere and when rick and sasha where mascaraing garerth and martin, glenn and Maggie where not on board and were disturbed by it. just hung out in the background
I get where you’re coming from downtown, that makes sense, but they made that decision before the headstomping began.
Yep, I’m pretty sure Maggie, Glen and whatsherface are pretty glad to be getting away from the killhappy crew. For a nobler cause, of course.
They’ll be crying for Rick and the kill-a-long gang, once their short bus gets wrecked in a few episodes.
Killing ain’t pretty. But when you’re killing cannibals, it’s sure as hell right.
It is definitely very strange that Maggie has absolutely no concern whatsoever for the whereabouts and well-being of her little sister, who they know has been kidnapped.
It really seems that the writers forget that those two are sisters and should give a damn.
I dont think darryl had a chance to tell anybody but carol about what happened to beth. so maggie just assumes that beth never made it out of the prison.
I’m guessing Maggie thinks her sister is dead. Daryl hasn’t told everyone what went down when he was with Beth. The group doesn’t know about Lizzie or Mika as well, and I think Daryl thought Beth was a goner too, until he saw the same car pass by as he was catching Carol about to leave.
“I’m guessing Maggie thinks her sister is dead. Daryl hasn’t told everyone what went down when he was with Beth.” – Yes, and it’s totally normal to NOT ASK ABOUT YOUR SISTER DURING THE ZOMBIE APOCALYPSE. I mean, cmone. You’re telling me that after their reunion, they never had a chance to ask if her sister was alive/if anyone had seen her, she just presumed she was dead dead dead and moved on?
And Darryl just didn’t think to mention Beth was with him/kidnapped to his sister? I don’t see a friend for 24 hours, and i ask “what’s up” “oh, your sister got kidnapped.”
@Hingle McCringleberry Are you forgetting that quite some time has passed since Maggie even saw her sister? They’ve been separated since the prison went down. It was hell just watching Maggie search for Glenn. Seeing them escape Terminus and then saving Gabriel, only to have to put their guard up again because something was ‘off’ about Gabriel, and they needed food, where was the time to go into detail about who was with who and what happened? Rick and Carl were under the assumption that Judith was dead simply by seeing an empty baby carrier, albeit a bloody one. Plot wise though, even if Daryl did mention Beth, it would have been a Sophia 2.0, combing the woods for an extended amount of time to try and find her. Now that Gabriel’s ‘sin’ is out in the open and the Hunters have been dealt with, now we will get the Beth storyline. It may not be logical or ‘normal’, but it fits the story arc they have set out for this season so far.
Seriously who was with Daryl?
I’d say Carol and Beth. Oops, Maggie just missed her.
@NobodyLikesMilhouse I’m guessing Beth. I didn’t watch the “next time on The Walking Dead” bit, but the next episode will probably focus on what happened.
I’m guessing Morgan. I think Daryl ran into him on the way back after losing Carol trying to save Beth . I am guessing Daryl gets into a tough spot and Morgan earns his trust by saving him. Daryl has gone to get back up in order to go save Beth/Carol at that hospital.
@cellania
Well i wouldnt say she missed her
I second Morgan. The next time on scenes made it seem that Beth is still missing, and Carol would’ve walked up right along with Daryl.
You’re all wrong… it’s the people who kidnapped Beth, having Daryl lead them to his people or they’ll kill Carol (Beth is now one of them).
@Doctor
I think next week is going to be a “Why you were away” episode. It will be everything that happened to Beth after she went missing and it will lead up to the show’s “present” where Daryl and Carol will be following the car. Episode will end with the original cliffhanger from last night unanswered and then add another cliffhanger to it.
It’s a necessary episode to fill in the back story of wtf has been going on with Beth but it isn’t going to move any of the plot forward.
I agree with @Paul. Next week will be mostly Beth flashback. Gimple admitted on The Talking Dead that there would be some major usage of flashbacks this season. Sounds like the right time for a flashback to me.
I want to believe that it’s either Beth or Morgan. But the way he talked to the person, maybe he was just tired and cranky, but I can’t say he’d talk to Beth like that. Rumours online are swirling that it’s Noah. And the rest of the season will be a push to freeing those in the hospital.
Does anyone else’s Cable provider keep placing extra local commercials right in the middle of the show? Characters will be in the middle of a conversation and it will cut away for two 30 minute local commercials.
Nope, but I’d contact AMC and report it. That is a big no no.
@Paul from the Gump Thanks, I called them today and they acted like it was an accident or that I was imagining it after having me on hold for a long time. I e-mailed AMC.
Amazing how Gareth turned out to be a third rate villain, and everyone’s theories about Bob were also third rate
They are who we thought they were.
I’d be careful with how you throw around the use of ‘everyone’. That kind of hyperbole has an eau de Rowles to it.
i’m kinda bummed about bob not being immune. i thought that wouldve been an interesting turn of events.
@devo It really would be interesting if someone finally beats the fever part, at least. If 1 in 1,000 people can survive Ebola, maybe one lucky bastard can survive a walker bite, too. Or at least play it out for a few episodes. If someone managed to last 3, 4 days with a bite, it would make for some fun speculation, even if he ultimately still dies.
Waiting for the internet to place death metal over Rick’s thrashing of Gareth and the hunters.
This must happen!
Don’t eat Bob’s taint!
bad ass rick can GET IT
glad to see the writers followed the tainted meat storyline. this show isn’t some twisted mystery, it’s time to stop with the crazy theories. you’re trying to make it something it’s not and you’ll always be disappointed.
it’s all about dem page views baby.
Anyone notice that the Bible verses changed a bit on the slate next to the back room in the church? The first and fifth verses changed slightly, while the middle three stayed the same.
Last week, the first verse was Romans 6:4– “We were therefore buried with him through baptism into death in order that, just as Christ was raised from the dead through the glory of the Father.”
This week, the first verse was what LOOKS like Numbers 6:4– “As long as they remain under their Nazirite vow, they must not eat anything that comes from the grapevine, not even the seeds or skins.”
Last week, the last verse on the board was Luke 24:5– “In their fright the women bowed down with their faces to the ground, but the men said to them, “Why do you look for the living among the dead?” This week, it looked like the numbers got shifted a bit so it was Luke 2:45– “When they did not find him, they went back to Jersualem to look for him.”
Interesting changes.
Why even have the “tainted meat” story line if they were just going to be bludgeoned to death anyway?
Dunno but that’s exactly how it is in the comics
A nod to the readers of the comic perhaps? The Hunters storyline wasn’t really that long, and while Bob was a replacement for another character that got the same treatment, the tainted meat line is fairly big amongst fans. The laughter of a dying man as he one-ups the cannibals, it had to be thrown in there. As for them getting slaughtered in the church, remember, Rick knew Gareth expected them to not think rationally or clearly after Bob came back. With the silencers on their weapons that Glenn found, they beat the Termites at their own game.They knew they were being watched, so if Gareth saw a bunch of them leave, it’s only natural that’s when he would take advantage of the moment.
Also, everyone is already infected. So technically, everyone is tainted meat.
Though, I guess Rick’s crew is the only ones that know that factoid.
@Billy Yellowcorn I think the fact that everyone is “infected” is common knowledge by now. Notice how the Terminus crew were bashing in heads to destroy the brain while also cutting throats to prevent re-animation.
@MagSeven Well they were cutting their throats because that’s standard slaughtering practices. I also think the Termites knew everyone was infected, they just never came across a person that had been bitten before eating them.
I’m not a comics reader but did go back and look at the recap for that story and saw that eating infected meat didn’t play there either. Seems like a wasted story line. Rick’s group probably should have kept one of them alive just to see what would happen and learn more about the outbreak before executing them.
Gareth’s plan was kind of obvious since they actually returned Bob to tell the others where the Terminians were hiding. Maybe Bob freaking them out about eating tainted meat rushed the Terminians plan of attack because they wanted revenge before possibly turning. Smarter thing for the Terminians to do would have been just to keep Bob and start picking people off one by one. Either way, they were going into a 5 on 5 firefight in the church at best.
it forces their hand. They can’t be hunters anymore after that, they have to go after what they pretended they weren’t really after: revenge.
Better yet, if eating tainted meat is no big deal as long as you cook it, why are you killing living people to cannibalize them when there are “herds” of zombies you could eat.
Well that does it for the “Bob is immune” theory, which I was absolutely in on.
not necessarily. bob never turned. tyrese just brained him anyway…
But he died. From the zombie bite.
I’m just happy that Rick and the gang actually did something smart for once.
With that said, I would have loved to have the Cannibals storyline last one or two more episodes. Gareth was an interesting fellow. He will be missed. Then again, it’s better leaving us with wanting more, than dreading the show. Jail and Governor, I’m looking at you.
I’m torn – I love the faster pace of the season so far. It’s the most interested I’ve been in the series in years and I live in fear of them ever slowing back down to season 2 pacing or dragging out arcs for too long (like the Governor’s in season 4). But I really wish the Terminus folks were around a bit more before they met their fate.
Watching Bob die was nails on a chalkboard. Took way too damn long. I was never fond of his character…he was always super creepy. It still seems like everyone but Carol and Daryl have completely forgotten Beth is a thing anymore. You would think Maggie would want to search for her sister but it’s time to head to DC and get to Negan faster.
nobody but them knows she made it out of the prison.
The best exchange in the episode:
Father Gabriel: “This is the LORD’s house!”
Sasha: “Wut LOL You Trippin’!”
I’m liking the quicker pace to the storytelling they’ve adopted now. I hope that sticks around. And I like my sympathetic protagonists to be morally and ethically murky sometimes. At the risk of using a controversial example, it’s what worked best for me in AHS-Murder House; nobody was all bad really, nobody was all good. AHS hit the ground running that way, TWD seems to be leaning in that direction. It’s nice. Makes it more exciting to invest in the damn show.
Nothing was more morally and ethically murky than the Terminus people. Where they wrong for what they were doing? Yes…but they had good reason to do what they did. The Israelis are the closest real life example, without the cannibalism of course. They were wronged so badly in the past, they will go to any length to make sure it will not happen again. I am gonna miss the Terminus people…we spent an entire season getting there…one episode to destroy the place thanks to Carol the Commando (I’m sure Kirkman loved that part)…and two episodes to wipe the place from the memory banks. Wasted opportunities…but that just means we will have more chances for Rick to kill more humans than walkers. I can’t wait for them to meet and kill Negan in 3 episodes.
Really? You’re comparing the Israelis to this? I didn’t expect global politics to be involved, but since you did, what good reason do they have in attacking Palestinians (which include indigenous Muslims, Christians, and yes, even Jews), long before any rockets were fired, invading their land, building settlements on other people’s land? Your theory would entail that the Palestinians did something to the Israelis to receive this sort of treatment. Sorry, there’s a lot of BS in that statement.
It would make sense if you said Germans/Nazis, but since the Israelis didn’t go after neither, and instead went after unarmed civilians, I call BS.
the Israelis?
šo fucking sad.
Maybe now he can find Wallace.
At the end of the day, I’m just happy people from the Wire are finding work.
I am admittedly not a fan of this show as I believe its devolved into wander, camp, kill zombies, repeat; but I was hoping the crackpot theory from a few days ago was correct. It would be nice if layered strategy existed in this show instead of everyone constantly just reacting to shit around them. The terminus people provided hope in that regard and… now they’re dead.
Devolved into that? That’s always been the show.
Rick went full Jason Voorhees and I loved every second of it!
While I loved Bob’s character on the show, I have to say I’m pretty happy he died. No way could I sit through another week hearing Rowles swear that Bob was in Terminus. He wasn’t. Gareth knew his name, because they met at Terminus, hence the ‘Cosmic Justice’ line.
Also- he’s not immune. Nobody is immune.
Bob also told us he was the last survivor from each of his previous groups.
Unrelated, I’m thinking Sasha ends up in the Andrea role from the comics. Or maybe it’s Maggie. But starting to think Sasha after this week’s episode. Guess we’ll see soon enough
Holy hell that was an unsettling scene.