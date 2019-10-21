Netflix recently unveiled a third-season teaser for The Crown that focused on the passage of time and how Olivia Colman’s version of the monarch will “get on with it” following Claire Foy’s dazzling two-season run. The streaming giant has now released a full-on trailer, which sets up the time jump all the way to Queen Elizabeth’s 25-year Jubilee celebration in the mid-1960s. The overall air, however, is anything but celebratory. The kingdom’s sitting in economic tatters, and the royal family faces an uncertain future, but of course, there’s plenty of inner-drama to be had as well.

Enter Helena Bonham Carter, who takes on the enormous task of replacing Vanessa Kirby as the exquisitely rage-filled Princess Margaret. She’s circling like a vulture already, looking to be considered Number One and wearing a crown while taking a bubble bath. Meanwhile, “frustrations and resentments” are building all around, and Tobias Menzies looks none too friendly while taking over from Matt Smith as Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh. Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher should be quite a force as well. Here’s the official season synopsis:

The Crown tells the inside story of two of the most famous addresses in the world — Buckingham Palace and 10 Downing Street – and the intrigues, love lives and machinations behind the great events that shaped the second half of the 20th century. Two houses, two courts, one Crown.

The Crown‘s third season will arrive on November 17.