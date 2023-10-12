It’s The Curse trailer for you.

Showtime and A24 have released the first full-length trailer for The Curse, a new “genre-bending” series from creators Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie, and starring Fielder, Safide, and Emma Stone. It “explores how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring in their new home-improvement show,” according to the official plot description. But that leaves out just how weird The Curse looks. Weird, and good.

The show’s inciting incident involves Asher (Fielder), who hosts an HGTV-style house-flipping show with his wife Whitney (Stone), handing a 100 dollar bill to a young girl while the cameras are rolling. But once cut is called, he asks for her to return it. The girl refuses, and when Ashner snatches it back, she curses him. What follows is a montage of Asher and Whitney’s lives seemingly falling apart.

This is way better than the Property Brothers.

“He is such a good actor — he really blew my mind,” Stone (who also stars in one of the winter’s most anticipated movies) told W magazine about working with Fielder. “I remember watching a scene a couple days in that I wasn’t in. I was texting him up a storm, saying: ‘You’re one of the best actors I’ve ever seen.’ He’s so great and such a natural on Nathan for You and in The Rehearsal — but he’s playing himself. And still, he’s acting.”

The Curse premieres for Paramount+ subscribers with the Paramount+ with Showtime plan on Friday, November 10th, before airing on Showtime on Sunday, November 12th.