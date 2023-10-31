When the temperature drops below 50 degrees, it’s When Harry Met Sally season.

The romantic-comedy, written by Nora Ephron and directed by Rob Reiner during his legendary run, is the Gilmore Girls of movies: peak fall vibes. It also has one of the most iconic scenes of any film released in the 1980s, when Sally (played by Meg Ryan) has a fake orgasm in front of Harry (Billy Crystal) in Katz’s Delicatessen. “I’ll have what she’s having.”

I (and Reiner’s mom) no longer want what she’s having, however, after The Daily Show swapped out Sally’s moans of fake pleasure with the indescribable grunts that have come out of Donald Trump’s mouth. I’m sorry in advance.

When Harry Met Donny pic.twitter.com/eZIb9ycJfY — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 30, 2023

I already said I’m sorry, OK?

To mercifully get back to the original topic, Ryan’s son, The Boys star Jack Quaid, waited years before watching When Harry Met Sally for, um, obvious reasons. “I saw When Harry Met Sally for the first time recently,” he said in 2018. “Guys, when your mother has one of the most famous orgasm scenes of all time, you do not jump to the film, OK? I saw it because I was doing a rom-com, and that’s like the rom-com, and I watched it, and then afterwards I cried for so long, because I was so proud of her.” Quaid called his mom and told her “I’m so sorry I missed this movie.” She replied, “I’ve seen it like one time.”

That’s also the number of times I’ll ever watch “When Harry Met Donny.”