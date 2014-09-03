‘The Daily Show’s’ Jessica Williams To Catcallers: Get Some Impulse Control ‘Cause I’ve Got Some Sh*t To Do

Last night’s The Daily Show provided a refreshing and hilarious counterpoint to that awful New York Post article which said women should appreciate being catcalled. After senator Kirsten Gillibrand came forward with accusations that she had been sexually harassed by, oh, other members of congress, the cable news networks were sent into a frenzy. The air-headed female anchors of Fox News naturally basically sided with the New York Post author saying that unwanted male attention was inevitable but overall good natured, and the bald gentleman on the panel even stood up to demonstrate how he lets a lady know he appreciates her physical attributes — by clapping.
Thankfully correspondent Jessica Williams was on hand to provide probably the most epic catcalling rant I’ve ever heard, effectively shutting down the entire situation. Seriously, if every male would be sat down and forced to watch this at the age of sixteen, catcalling would probably be cut in half. You can watch the entire episode here, or just skip to Williams amazing bit below. She’s my new hero.
I remember a few years ago Tina Fey got some shit for saying The Daily Show isn’t that funny, which she “proved” by pointing out the overwhelming amount of clapter from the audience after most jokes. She, umm, hasn’t exactly been proved wrong here. Good rant from Jessica Williams, it’d been nice if the audience (specially the girls) rewarded her with laughter instead of clapping.
Get out of here bro. Pretty much every woman in America is a victim of sexual harassment or sexual abuse/assault at some point in their life. Then consider that they are just as likely (and in most cases, more likely) to have all the other problems that people in general have.
And even if it was, it’s still a shitty problem to have…
