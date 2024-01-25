Netflix’s political drama The Diplomat quietly became a fan-favorite last year thanks to the irresistible and familiar charm of Keri Russell on dangerous political missions. The series topped the Netflix TV Top 10 for four weeks after debuting in April 2023 and was renewed for a second season shortly after, which will hopefully be hitting screens soon.
Showrunner Debora Cahn, who previously worked on Grey’s Anatomy and The West Wing, told Elle that she intends for the series to continue for a long time. “I look for stories that can go on for a long time because, for me, the excitement of being able to go in really deep with characters you already know and you have a relationship with is fantastic. … You plan for the best version and hope for the best version and we’ll see what happens.” Considering how Grey’s Anatomy is still going after two decades, we can expect more seasons of The Diplomat for years to come. Possibly too many years.
Here is everything we know so far about The Diplomat season two.
Plot
Season one followed Russell as Kate Wyler, the new US Ambassador to the United Kingdom. She is tasked with diffusing international crises while also struggling to be in the spotlight with her marriage to a fellow diplomat.
The finale of season one ended in an explosive (literally) cliffhanger after it was revealed that the Prime Minister was behind a deadly attack. With the fates of various characters left uncertain, season two will pick up right where season one left off. Cahn told Tudum that she was very purposeful with ending the show that way. “I wanted it to make people want more. I wanted to bring together all of the different dynamics of the political relationships and the personal relationships in one event that splits apart all at the same time,” she explained.
Cast
Keri Russell, who received both a Golden Globe and an Emmy nomination for her role, is set to return as the titular diplomat Kate Wyler. The West Wing’s Allison Janey was recently added to the cast, alongside returning cast members David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear, and Ato Essandoh.
Release Date
Season one of The Diplomat dropped in April 2023, and the second season was ordered shortly after. Even though the strikes last year put virtually every production on hold, Netflix still has season two of The Diplomat on the schedule for 2024, so hopefully we will know more soon. We can assume that sometime in the next year, we will see Wyler return.
Trailer
No trailer has been released yet, but you can watch season one now streaming on Netflix, and hopefully, we will get a first look at season two soon.