Netflix’s political drama The Diplomat quietly became a fan-favorite last year thanks to the irresistible and familiar charm of Keri Russell on dangerous political missions. The series topped the Netflix TV Top 10 for four weeks after debuting in April 2023 and was renewed for a second season shortly after, which will hopefully be hitting screens soon.

Showrunner Debora Cahn, who previously worked on Grey’s Anatomy and The West Wing, told Elle that she intends for the series to continue for a long time. “I look for stories that can go on for a long time because, for me, the excitement of being able to go in really deep with characters you already know and you have a relationship with is fantastic. … You plan for the best version and hope for the best version and we’ll see what happens.” Considering how Grey’s Anatomy is still going after two decades, we can expect more seasons of The Diplomat for years to come. Possibly too many years.

Here is everything we know so far about The Diplomat season two.

Plot

Season one followed Russell as Kate Wyler, the new US Ambassador to the United Kingdom. She is tasked with diffusing international crises while also struggling to be in the spotlight with her marriage to a fellow diplomat.

The finale of season one ended in an explosive (literally) cliffhanger after it was revealed that the Prime Minister was behind a deadly attack. With the fates of various characters left uncertain, season two will pick up right where season one left off. Cahn told Tudum that she was very purposeful with ending the show that way. “I wanted it to make people want more. I wanted to bring together all of the different dynamics of the political relationships and the personal relationships in one event that splits apart all at the same time,” she explained.