The Funniest Moments From ‘Sons Of Anarchy’s Seven Tragedy-Filled Seasons

But lest you forget, back in the day, there was a very different tone to Sons of Anarchy: It was fun and often very funny. The show’s early sense of humor, in fact, is what hooked so many of us: SAMCRO may have been bad-ass murderers and thugs, but they had a good time with it. There was more camaraderie and less backstabbing. There were more jokes and less murders. It’s not necessarily better or worse, but Sons of Anarchy is definitely a different show than it once was.
So, before Kurt Sutter and the gang sign off for one final time tonight, let’s take a quick look back at some of the funniest moments in a series beset with tragedy.
1. In the pilot episode, Bobby is supposed to perform as an Elvis impersonator, but the club promoter double booked an Asian Elvis for the Korean tourists. So, Half Sack beats up the Asian Elvis, who STAYS IN CHARACTER while he takes his pummelling.
2. Remember, before he became the SAMCRO rat, Juice was the simple-minded comic relief on the show, who’d constantly get hazed for doing idiotic things. For instance, here, where he’s discovered by Sheriff Hale. “Get out of here before I slap indecent exposure on you,” Hale says. “Sorry Chief,” Juice says. “I’m not sure what … I gotta go. I’m late for my 8 o’ clock feeding.”
3. Before Gemma was raped, and before Tig was nearly killed by Pope, and before everything went to hell, Tig and Gemma used to have a flirtatious, funny relationship (that actually led to a one-time sexual encounter). Here’s Tig after Gemma pushed him out of the way in the first season episode, “Hell Followed.”
“This is why I beat hookers.”
4. Before he got shot in the neck in the sixth season, Clay delivered maybe the funniest extended sequence of the series. “Can I get an AMEN FOR P*SSY?!”
Kim Coates is a fucking treasure.
Agree, Tig is the main reason I watch
He really is. Tig was one of the funniest characters on the show, next to Happy’s twisted humor.
The funniest joke of them all? Chibs is working with the Irish!!!!
ROWLESSSSSSSSSSS’D
I always liked when Happy was ringing that bell.
Thinking of those old scenes really makes me wonder when and why Sutter decided to change the show into people just lying to each other, killing, bad acting tendencies, and plots that were erased at the beginning of the next episode. It really was a good show……………
BEFORE THE BLOWBACK
Yeah, but I need PROOF!
TRUST ME BRO!
IT’S WHATS BEST FOR THE CLUB!
Love this guy !!!!
Clay Morrow: You’re telling me that no one around here speaks Spanish?
[looks at Juice]
Juice: I’m a Puerto Rican from Queens! I speak better Yiddish!
Jax:”We know a set up when we see one”
Tig:” Yeah we do! I’ve seen smokey and the bandit a thousand times, love that movie”
Dude! This should be 12 Funniest. The whole Juice and the killer dog was totally classic.
[Killer dog bites Tig’s ass as he frantically rushes to enter the semi]
Tig: AHHHH! GOD…..DAMMIT!!!! SHIT!!![looks at Juice] I thought you said you drugged the meat!
Juice: I did
Tig: Look at him he’s foaming at the mouth.
Juice: That thing should be dead. I dosed him like two grams.
Tig: Two grams of what?
Juice: Crank!
Tig: [looks at Juice intently] …you fed CRYSTAL to a killer dog, man. Are you retarded?
Juice: No! [pulls out his gun] Should I shoot him?
Tig: No. Drive. Put it in. [looks down] Look at my ass!
Jax: Who are you?
Homeless lady: Mr. Teller, i’m here to talk to you about the Avengers Initiative…
How about Tig calling Unser “Chemo-Sabi” ?