The Guys Behind ‘Super Troopers’ And ‘Beerfest’ Are Developing A TBS Comedy

Here’s some interesting news that you could take one of two ways, depending on how you choose to look at the entertainment industry, and life, in general: Broken Lizard, the comedy group behind cult-ish favorites like Super Troopers and Beerfest, is developing a new comedy series for TBS. According to Variety, the show is titled Quality Time and “follows the now-adult (well, at least older) versions of the group as they struggle through various challenges of adult misery and child rearing and attempt to hang on to the idiotic freedom of their irresponsible pre-parental lives.”
Which brings us to the two ways you can take this news:
The guys from Super Troopers are making a sitcom for TBS! Like, as in, “Wow, TBS actually landed someone with decent comedy credentials.” Outside of Conan and Cougar Town, TBS ain’t exactly been setting the world on fire comedically, no matter what their “Very Funny” slogan would like you to believe. And even Cougar Town is a bit of a stretch at this point. If you look at this news like that, this is a major get.
OR
The guys from Super Troopers are making a sitcom for TBS? As in, “Oof. They’re doing a TBS show now. That’s sad.” Same sentence about Cougar Town and “Very Funny” applies, it’s just viewed from the flipside.
So, yeah. I tend to fall into the first camp because I’m an optimist, but you wouldn’t be totally out of line if you read that second thing and started nodding your head.
I’m in the Oof category. Love you, Danger!
Shouldn’t they be working on Super Troopers 2 and not some TBS sitcom? Unless that’s how they’re funding the movie…..
I think a bunch of those guys have kept the lines on directing / writing on some decent (and some not so decent) TV shows. Hopefully the TBS project doesn’t hold up Super Troopers 2.
I don’t really believe that TBS is capable of funny….Conan being the exception. Brooken Lizard does best when they can use crude humor.
Ground Floor is a great sitcom
Ground Floor. Yes.
@John Chimpo – Sure there is. Rory Scovel, a good lead, good jokes, Bill Lawrence, etc.
I’m in the oof category, but with a dash of hopeful optimism. Cougar Town and Ground Floor aren’t amazing, but they’re definitely still passable.
Club Dread >> Beerfest
No.
What about The Slammin’ Salmon?
…guys?
@Alvis Got Banned: Thank you! Club Dread cracks me up. It isn’t just under-appreciated, it gets NO appreciation. Every beach vacation I watch it and induct a new member into the Coconut Pete fanclub. Beerfest is funny, but goddamn if I don’t quote Club Dread on a near daily basis.
@Big_Heat_34 the less said the better. The only good to come out of that misstep was Michael Clark Duncan’s “You make an asshole outta yoself!” line. That was a tough sit.
The guys from Super Troopers are making a sitcom for TBS?
Get back to work on SuperTroopers II!!!
“cult-ish”?
No. It’s a fully on cult.
I’m on the fence with this one. Broken Lizard is a big cut above most TV sitcom talent, certainly better than current TBS programing. But, they do best with R-rated humor. I dunno how they would fare in a PG14 world.
Are you saying “The Pete Holmes Show” wasn’t funny? I love Conan, but Pete Holmes was funnier. It was the funniest show on TBS and gone way too soon… 2 seasons, like another hilarious show from Chappelle. Broken Lizard guys are very funny and I’ll give this a shot because they have a great comedic sense. Where is “Potfest” already though?!