The Identity Of The ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Molestation Victim Has Been Revealed To Be Mama June’s Own Daughter

When news broke that Here Comes Honey Boo Boo matriarch June Shannon was romantically involved with a convicted child molester and that his former victim was a relative of hers — TMZ incredibly did not release the identity of said victim in what was, for TMZ, an unprecedented display of morality. However, that victim has now decided to come forward on her own volition after evidence of the relationship has become undeniable, and in a shocking turn of events it is actually June’s own daughter, Anna Cardwell.
Now 20-years-old and married with a daughter of her own, Anna was just eight when the abuse occurred. According to TMZ, Cardwell initially believed her mother, who vehemently denied the allegations that she was involved with the man, 53-year-old Mark McDaniel, after the show was cancelled, but photos have since been released of the two house hunting together and it was proven that Shannon even purchased a car for her daughter’s abuser. Cardwell is reportedly now refusing to let her mother around her infant daughter unless she can be sure McDaniel won’t be present.
Between this and the Duck Dynasty mess, I really hope that TLC learns a lesson. The network is offering counseling services to both Cardwell and June’s other children, which is the least they could do at this point.
This story is shocking, it is almost as if this woman has depraved indifference to her children’s welfare.
What’s shocking about it?
They are a bunch of hillbillies, and every single one of them is disgustingly obese.
You think she’s just NOW showing indifference to her children’s welfare?
I guess you missed the joke butt fucker…
@VladimirA Indeed I must have.
Kind of got caught up in all the posts from people up-in-flabby-arms and took it as earnest.
I didn’t realize being poor and uneducated made people morally inferior.
Everything is correlated at uproxx. No matter how asinine.
Exactly which one of these “reality” stars do you think is poor?
Poor has nothing to do with it. Being uneducated does lead to making morally inferior judgements. If you can’t see that you’re lost.
Wait, who called someone poor and uneducated.
The Duck Dynasty people are not poor nor are they uneducated, not by any stretch of the imagination. Antiquated ideals, maybe. But those have nothing to do with their social, economic, or educational status.
Precisely.
Thank you! I was about to say the same thing. This article was pretty well on point until that. I’m not from the South. However unlike many of the northerners, I do not assume someone with a Southern twang is uneducated, ignorant or poor.
Agree!!
I like how you guys are all assuming the point is that they shouldn’t work with supposed rednecks, rather than it being “Do some background checks and make sure your stars won’t burn a useful franchise to the ground in less than a week.”
That’s not my point at all, Dan. My point is that saying the Duck Dynasty folks are uneducated and poor is a false statement.
@Kleg
And yet you still miss the point of this article. You family inbreeds dont they?
* your
[imgur.com]
In case anyone’s hand still needs a Halloween costume
While they’re at it, how about canceling Sister Wives and the Duggar Family?
yes please!
Oh heck yes! I agree cancel those shows too because the duggars think its okay to keep having kids this world is so over populated enough bis enough its Mmk ot cute it makes me sick to my stomach and sodoes sister wives those women should be ashamed of themselves what he’s doing is basically cheating
This world is not over populated there is still alot of land to live at. And the duggars can have as many kids as they want its their choice.
WTF, Ritzen. So you view this kind of behavior as tantamount to poverty? Because the rich are naturally socially progressive humans who rarely molest children.
Totally agreed, couldn’t have said it better myself. The Rich just tend to get away with their misdeeds by throwing enough money at it to make it go away
Don’t forget the disgusting story about “Son of Guns” a few weeks back. Gross and disgusting.
” but at the end of the day, poor, uneducated people are going to make exactly the sort of bad decisions you’d expect of poor, uneducated people.”
Probably the single most offensive thing I’ve ever read on this site, and I don’t offend easily. So is there some moratorium on Rich, well educated people being pieces of garbage? Sure, there are plenty of “country” people who are just horrible people, but to make some blanket statement like that is just wrong in my eyes. I’ve known a lot of these “poor uneducated people” you refer to, and believe it or not, there are a few that don’t turn out to be child molesters…shocking I know. Seems to me that this lady’s biggest issue might not be her poor background, but her newfound wealth & inability to handle it.
Where do you get off saying that Duck Dynasty cast are poor and uneducated? They are far from poor and even further from uneducated! It kinda sounds like you believe that ALL people from the south are poor and uneducated! I used to love reading all your stories on Facebook and even share them but not anymore. As a person who lives in the south (less than 60 miles from Duck Dynasty) I take offense to that last paragraph.
thank you I totally agree with you TMZ has lost their minds
Offended? good. then go away and go blow on some duck calls, hillbilly.
This so called ‘reporter’ is so not objective. You think education and privilege prevent pedophiles? Yeah, like that billionaire who was recently slapped on the wrist for raping his own daughter for years? Do some research next time, child molesters are found in virtually every socioeconomic back ground. This story is sickening and tragic, but poor uneducated people are not the only people who make bone headed decisions. And Mama June was house hunting for some pretty big homes. TLC made her well off, so that blows your reporters stupid, poorly written and researched article right out of the water.
There nothing objective about uproxx. Go away.
Ok I am sorry but TMZ you really pissed me off! HOW DARE YOU say that people who are poor and uneducated make bad decisions! There are many people that are poor at no fault of their own but the way the economy is, or perhaps they lost jobs is why they are not monetarily able to live in today’s society! I would also like to point out that even people who may not have the greatest of educations can become very successful people! May I remind you of some people that dropped out of school that are now billionaires such as, Michael Dell, Larry Ellison, Bill Gates, Steve Jobs (deceased), and Mark Zuckerberg to name a few so how dare you imply that people who are poor and or uneducated can not make appropriate choices or decisions in their lives! As for what June is doing, that has nothing to do with her education or her class level, poor, middle class, or rich, she made this decision because she wanted this for herself. Yes she made a horrible decision and I pray she wakes up and rids herself of this monster especially after he molested her own child, but my guess is that June has some secrets in her past too, she probably was a victim of molestation at one point or another in her life and mentally she never healed and needs to get help to realize this is not normal, and her motherly instincts which are not kicking in tell me she has some deep set mental health issues she needs to get under control but for you to categorize her in the same realm with “poor or uneducated” people, that really pisses me off and you deserve everyone a huge apology!!!!
SHUT YOUR POOR ASS UP!
I’d like to think Stacey farted into a wine glass and had a hearty sniff before laying into the unwashed masses.
Duck Dynasty wasn’t on TLC. It’s still on A&E
loool…yup
Pretty sure the updates to the story I read said he didn’t go to prison for molesting her. He went to prison for molesting another kid, but that she was also a victim.
Disgusting all around, and everyone should have seen this coming. Can we please stop putting people like this in the spotlight? Whether it’s glorifying their atrocious lifestyle, or mocking, it still shouldn’t be broadcast.
Stacy Ritzen says something unflattering about the poor and uneducated and commenters lose their minds. It’s like they didn’t even notice the article is about a horrible and terrible piece of shit woman who’s dating her own child’s molester. Priorities, people!
I think people are more upset by the she so poorly shoe-horned Duck Dynasty into the discussion. Not only is Duck Dynasty not on the same network you can’t compare someone espousing religious beliefs to child molestation.
Looks like a bunch of filthy dirts got access to the internet today. I thought libraries were closed on Sundays you guttersnipes.
first of all what is wrong with Duck Dynasty how can you even begin to compare DD with that trashy show Honey BooBoo those people are totally nothing but WTPT(white trailer park trash) at least DD has morals and values they instill in their families,and second what is wrong with the Duggar family,last time I checked they are a Christian family as well.
Hillbillies defining the difference between different types of hillbillies reminds me of Dave Chappelle making fun of Italians being racist against Irish.
And to answer your question, what is wrong with the Duggars is promoting overpopulation, raising their kids to be uneducated and illiterate, controlling their adult children’s lives, sheltering their children from the real world, exploiting all their children, forcing their children to raise their other children…..
A better question might be “what isn’t wrong with the Duggar family.”
Great. None of them are criminals. Until one of the gay ones starts murdering prostitutes. Just wait for it.
“they promote overpopulation”
Damn, didn’t know my eyes could roll that far back
@I Bent My Wookie If you think uneducated people, with antiquated backwards beliefs, promoting having as many children as possible to their like-minded fans isn’t a serious problem as far as the long term viability of this planet goes then you’re nuts.
And if you just, in general, don’t think overpopulation is a problem then you’re even more nuts.
“Go forth and multiply” is great advice when there’s like a dozen people on Earth. It’s an AWFUL message when the species is established and in no danger of disappearing within the next 100 generations.
@TFBuckFutter the duggars are not promoting overpopulation, and if you think that then you are uneducated because there is still a lot of free open land that isn’t taken over by people called the country.
Right. Because all it takes to sustain a population is physical space for them to exist in.
Doesn’t take food, or clean drinking water.
You should take a trip to Africa sometime. PLENTY of unoccupied space there.
@TFBuckFutter, the problem with Africa isn’t a lack of *available* food and water. It is a problem of complete social chaos, rampant violence, decaying infrastructures, among other things. There are plenty of resources within Africa, and an abundance from the outside sent in support — the governments and peoples themselves are causing problems. You can argue that there are local resource issues (like, say, a drought in California), but none of those apply to Arkansas.
Basically, you hate them because they’re Christian and have a different set of values than you. Which is your right, but don’t try to dress it up as anything else.
Is the author aware that honey boo boo and duck dynasty are on different networks? Also what lesson is there to be learned from the “duck dynasty mess”? I’m curious how and what you chose to link the two together…
Hillybillys gonna hillbilly.
Duck Dynasty isn’t on TLC and they’re not poor, in fact the whole point of that show is that they;re basically real life Beverly Hillbillies. Uproxx should invest in a fact checker or at least teach the staff what Google is
“Duck Dynasty isn’t on TLC and they’re not poor, in fact the whole point of that show is that they;re basically real life Beverly Hillbillies”
Because that’s…..better?
Why does everything about this article go after the poor and uneducated- I live in a state that minimum wage is $8.50 an hour and gas is $4.00 a gallon. So when you have to pay almost half your earnings to get to work nowadays who isn’t poor? And education is a fact of life anymore I think poor choices come from any walk of life, you don’t have to have money or an education to know right from wrong and letting your grown boyfriend inappropriately touch your 8 year old daughter is just common sense. No amount of money or education will tell you any differently. She is just an idiot that America has decided to now make extremely wealthy on her moral encompass of stupidity in her daily life and were watching it week after week making her a RICH B*****. Shame on our poor uneducated butts for making this woman a millionaire.
If it takes you a gallon of gas to get to work you should probably look for a new job closer to home or a car that gets better gas mileage.
And maybe find a job where you work more than 1 hour a day.
(And from what I can tell, the only state that currently has $4 a gallon gas is Hawaii)
TFBF, you are correct, sir. Hawaii gas fucking sucks. Thats why everyone rides mopeds.
Nothing like filling up your 5 gallon tank every 2 weeks.
Why does this poor ass dummy just get a bike?
Mama Bear needs to be put down like a dog.
your so stupid dude
How can you reference Duck Dynasty with this mess?? Completely not even related.
Wonder how long itll be before honey boo boo gets taken from her now? Or will it be too late child protective services will wait until after he’s already tried something with her. Dumbasses. And mama bear my ass more like fucking stupid bear.
Mama June,if I had the power, I would have all your children taken away from you…Do you not care about what this PIG did to your daughter….you make me want to throw up….If you for one minute think that the scumbag you are with has changed his ways, then I want you to know that you are sadly mistaken. Once a molester always a molester I know first hand the damage they can do,my brother in law molested his daughter, and mine. And countless others, he even molested a paraplegic,a totally defensive woman… He was a goddam pig and what really is upsetting to me is that these guys are all housed together in a special prison…to bad they were not put in a real prison, they would be killed in a matter of days…the S.O.B. Who did this is dead now…I did leave him with a little something though even though I had to travel 5000 kilometres to do it… I defaced his head stone, and if he were still around I would have done a lot more than that…I don’t care if you are rich or poor,educated or not, these bastards walk among us…
Laughing out loud at the folks who think they are commenting on TMZ or think the subject of the post is actually going to read their comment.
Yeah what the hell is going on here??
The comment thread is priceless.
Hm. Lots of people claiming that they are offended by the article.
[www.youtube.com]
How could you do that to her own daughter,? B e with the man that molested your child when she was 8 years old .What kind of mother are you ? I would want the guy in jail for life. You need help! you are sick! . If I was your daughter ( Thank God I’m not ) I would never speak to you ever again. That is terrible that you would be that sick.! I PITY YOU!! May God Help you .
you all are just stupid for believing what you read …..they will put anything in them just to make a buck..all i know is there sure is alot of hate here in the U.S….instead of taking all that hate out on
a tv personility ..go and fight those damn ISIS bitches that are actually killing innocent people
[www.youtube.com]
Do people really watch these shows?
Only thing worth watching on TLC is The Little People
ER Real Life Stories
about time the fat ugly bitch and her equally ugly assed brat went away any how
Sadly this didn’t reach TBBT levels of hilarity, but it was still a nice reminder that poor and uneducated people have the internet too.
…….what just happened
Since this GA it would be cool to see Mama an Boo as walkers on TWD!! Come on Gimple make it happen.
How very sad for her children :(
where is anybody reading the word “poor?” and duck dynasty is on a&e
Yes, poor people do make bad decisions more often then rich people. Deal with the truth:
1. Rich people do not pay rent.
2. Rich people do not buy used Mercedes’, Jaguars, Rangerovers, etc.
3. Rich people don’t eat twinkies for breakfast.
4. Rich people rarely, if ever, get caught doing anything.
5. If they do get caught, they do not sully their reputations by returning to the scene of the crime 12 years later.
Also, rich people do not get type II diabetes and hypertension before they graduate hichschool.