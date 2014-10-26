The Identity Of The ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Molestation Victim Has Been Revealed To Be Mama June’s Own Daughter

When news broke that Here Comes Honey Boo Boo matriarch June Shannon was romantically involved with a convicted child molester and that his former victim was a relative of hers — TMZ incredibly did not release the identity of said victim in what was, for TMZ, an unprecedented display of morality. However, that victim has now decided to come forward on her own volition after evidence of the relationship has become undeniable, and in a shocking turn of events it is actually June’s own daughter, Anna Cardwell.

Now 20-years-old and married with a daughter of her own, Anna was just eight when the abuse occurred. According to TMZ, Cardwell initially believed her mother, who vehemently denied the allegations that she was involved with the man, 53-year-old Mark McDaniel, after the show was cancelled, but photos have since been released of the two house hunting together and it was proven that Shannon even purchased a car for her daughter’s abuser. Cardwell is reportedly now refusing to let her mother around her infant daughter unless she can be sure McDaniel won’t be present.

Between this and the Duck Dynasty mess, I really hope that TLC learns a lesson. The network is offering counseling services to both Cardwell and June’s other children, which is the least they could do at this point.