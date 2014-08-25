The Internet’s Funniest Reactions To The Flaccid ‘True Blood’ Series Finale

When the best thing about an episode of television, let alone an episode of television that happens to be a series finale, is the song that plays over the end credits, that’s probably not a good thing. Actually, it’s DEFINITELY not a good thing, because it happened in the last-ever episode of True Blood, “Thank You,” which bowed out with the Led Zeppelin song of the same name. There was very little violence, no nudity, and a laughable lack of dramatic tension (though I appreciate the unintentional implication that Bill and Sookie are to blame for everything that’s gone wrong in Bon Temps. Once he’s dead — I’m disappointed that the Hep-V didn’t turn him into human so when Sookie stakes him, he’d bleed out like a mortal — everything is dandy). “Thank You” was the worst kind of finale; it was boring.
Luckily, the Internet stepped in and ripped it apart, a la Dexter. Here are our favorite reactions.
I was expecting Sookie’s husband to turn around and end the show like this, with an evil laugh.
True Blood writers
Petition for an Eric and Pam Spinoff
Facebook Reacts
After Watching the Finale
Not Like This
“George R.R. Martin”s reaction
I Think This Is Sookie’s Bearded Husband.
The only thing missing was a treadmill.
The Zoolander Homage the World Needed
The internet hate machine can always brighten my most crushing Monday mornings.
[blog.intrapromote.com]
Hey, if you want me to take a dump in a box and mark it ‘series finale’, I will. I’ve got spare time.
These guys definitely had their heads up a Butcher’s ass.
More like series finally, amirite
No kidding. Clearly the end was intended to slap the diehards across the face. “You want our last drop of blood? THERE IS NO MORE BLOOD you vampires!”
Fuck George R. R. Martin, shouldn’t you be making sure your affairs are in order?
Are there really fans of this show? If so, do they call themselves ‘Truebies’, because that would be amazing.
He’s too busy taking the ice bucket challenge.
guys, that’s not actually GRRM’s Twitter account. His real account is GRRMSpeaking.
The real GRRM’s post wouldn’t have been a grammatical nightmare.
Does HBO have a finale problem? On the heels of True Detective and now True Blood I dont think this bodes well for Boardwalk Empire (which I pray pray pray is the not the case).
I’m already worried about it, how the hell do you jump 7 years and connect it to what happened the previous season. I know I walk around talking about shit that happened in 2007 all the time.
Damn they really do suck, Six Feet Under is the only good finale I can think of.
Hm….I think it’s clear Terrence Winter and Scorcese and Co. are just itching to change their focus to that Retro Bonny Cannavale Music Industry series they’re developing and that’s why they decided to end the show after only five seasons (when it clearly had plenty of material, historical at least, to keep going for quite awhile). BUT I think they decided instead of drawing it out over a couple more seasons they’re just going to do a KICK-ASS final season. I think it’ll be good. They’re essentially just jumping to the really good stuff when all the historical characters (Capone, Luciano, etc.) are at the apex of their power. Boardwalk has definitely only gotten better with time, IMO I see no reason for that trend to change.
It is weird that Rothstein is gonna already be dead though and that the St. Valentine’s Massacre already went down.
Upon retrospect, I enjoyed the True Detective finale. They didn’t tie up all the loose ends, but McCounaghey’s Alan Moore quote made it clear what they were going for. “Once there was only darkness. Ask me, the light’s winning.” Once there was only the cult and the killers. Now, there may still be others out there, but Rust and Marty got a few. Ergo, where once there was only darkness, now there were a few specks a light.
The Wire’s series finale was pretty good and….ready? I kind of liked The Sopranos finale because it plays up to the imagination which I assume Tony got shot like a muh fucca.
More like Turd Blood, amiright?
I want an Eric and Pam spinoff but I don’t want anyone associated with True Blood to handle it.
Now I know what all the Dexter people were bitching about. Goddamn that last episode was a shit sandwich.
Doesn’t even come close to how bad the Dexter ending was.
This was just boring, where the Dexter finale actually tried to make you hate the show before it ended.
It was a whole bunch of Meh. I think they were depending too much on Bill being the emotional weight of the episode, but holy crap even that scene dragged on so slowly.
The biggest problem with True Blood has always been that they assumed people cared about Sookie and/or Bill. Eric, Pam, Lafayette, these are the characters people actually liked. Maybe being played by half way decent actors helps.
The fact Lafayette didn’t have a single line in the entire season finale left me so pissed. I’ve never met anyone who didn’t like him..
I usually tend to criticize TB, but considering the way the show was going for the last few seasons I think this was actually a satisfying finale. Definitely not a great memorable finale like Alan Ball’s first HBO child, but not horrendous either. Maybe people expected some major people on vamps / vamps on vamps/ vamps on whatever bloodbath but not every show has to end with a carnage. But I have to admit that Hoyt and Jessica getting sort of married was a lazy way to end the show and too much time was given to Bill and Sookie. The emotional farewell between the two did the job, though. I mean, right from the first episode it was about two of them. There was even a little comedy with the whole New Blood thing. However, I think the strongest moment was Sookie being pregnant at the very end, 3 years after, it shows that no matter how much you think you love someone and you’ll never get over him, life goes on. Internet peeps where probably ready to rage about finale before it even aired “OMG, that was like the worst finale evah, Dexter number 2, let me take another selfie”…
The problem with True Blood is that they couldn’t just not include all of the side characters and it became this unmanageable fucking mess.
They should have spun off a second show when Jason got bit by the Were-Jaguar and had him be the leader of that group. Include Alcide and his pack who would help them out and all of the Bon Temp characters in their story. Kept Hoyt with Jessica and she could have been the Vampire representation on the show. Call it Bon Temps
That would have left just Vampire stories (minus the occasional drop in from Jason’s show and vice versa) about Sookie, Bill, Erik and Pam for True Blood..
At least Dexter’s final season gave us the greatest gif of all time.
Booo booo booo rubbish filth muck phew trecance! What started out as a good show started to spiral into the drain with season 4. The series finale the last drop drains away and nothing of what was good is left, this finale is in the same boat as Dexter a waste of six years of watching a series that builds up to nothing. Game of Thrones and S.O.A. your my only hope, dont fuck up the end, because if the end is nothing, then the journey is worthless.
They had one more opportunity to give us Naked Viking and they didn’t do it. A pox on them all.