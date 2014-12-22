Why Comedy Central Was Too Quick To Cancel ‘The Jeselnik Offensive’

Long before he began his short-lived Comedy Central series, Jeselnik was known as an extremely dark comic, often telling mercilessly cruel jokes. He did not disappoint on The Jeselnik Offensive, frequently doing bits that would make both audience members and viewers cringe. But what separated Jeselnik from other “edgy” comics was that he wasn’t simply being edgy for the sake of being edgy. There was always a definitive purpose to what he was doing.
Take the bit in which he did stand-up for a crowd full of cancer patients and exclusively told jokes about cancer. Those jokes earned huge laughs from the crowd, and he was beloved by the end of the bit. The purpose of the segment — along with bringing some smiles to a support group of cancer patients — was to demonstrate that no subject is too sensitive to joke about, and in fact, anything can be made funny if the right amount of care is taken. Whereas others would think having a comedian joke about cancer to a room full of people with cancer would be crossing the line, it’s easy to see that Jeselnik brightened the day of everyone who saw him perform.
A consistent theme throughout The Jeselnik Offensive‘s run was humor that, at first glance, appeared simple, but upon further analysis, revealed a deeper meaning. Take the “search and destroy” segment, in which audience members had to fill in the endings of racist Google results such as “black people smell like….” and “white people should not…” It might’ve seemed like stereotyping, but it forced people to confront their own preconceived notions of other races. The game essentially forced people to deal with the stereotypes that they’d internalized over the years. Rather than being cheap, obvious racial humor, it made a smart comment about the role stereotyping plays in our lives, while also being hilarious.
The idea of him writing for namby-pamby smiler Jimmy Fallon is bizarro.
Hardwick is on the ‘annoying’ end of my comedians’ spectrum, but if you just compare him to game-show hosts he’s pretty good!
@midnight is perfect for him, and it would not have been so for Jeselnik. (Who would be an excellent guest, though — if he’s been on already I missed it.)
They definitely needed to give it another chance. Sure, some of the jokes were pretty cruel & offputting, but the middle segment of the show with the comedian guests were golden…
…PANEL?
I was always partial to Mexican voices.
Panel had a good home, for awhile.
Thank you. What I loved about this show was whenever something terrible happened in the news, the first thought I had was man I can’t wait for jeselnik to talk about this. I just knew if I heard something awful that it was perfect fodder for his show.
Some of the segments of the show were clunky but I could always count on his show for a few strong laughs. That’s a few more than I ever got from Schumer or Kroll.
We just saw him live and he doesn’t disappoint. He did a whole segment of the show that he called “The Dead Baby Suite”. It was like 8 minutes of dead baby jokes. He was magnificent and is a must see.
I just re-read that and feel the need to say that I am not Anthony Jeselnik or a relative.
Show us on the dead baby where he touched you.
I saw Jeselnik live back in 2013, and it was honestly the best live show I’d ever been to, and I’ve been to a fair number. I thought the show was really good too.
Jeselnik > Hardwick 24/7
He was absolutely solid in the show and would love to hear some good takes on some recent events.
Not one mention of Eric Andre’s stunt?
He is not funny. He is TO DRY, and has not got a good delivery at all.
I was a fan of Jeselnik’s show and would watch it whenever it was on. It was soooooo much better than either @midnight or Tosh.0
I thought he was super boring. Like, I could see what he was trying to do, and I found it worthwhile, but the humor just didn’t land for me.
I like mean comedy, and the best part about his brand is that he never seems like he’s forcing it. I think it also helps that he looks like a Nazi SS captain or Wall Street trader.
Or Beavis
Yet people still find/ever found Dane Cook funny…
I think delivery and charisma has alot to do with it. He has some great lines, but he comes across dry, and almost a douchebag. It would be cool if it was a character, but he comes across as truly as a tool.
Exactly @Marc Watkins. His delivery felt over-scripted and stiff. I just couldn’t connect to the show. I guess he was doing a character, but it came off like a total douche. Tosh is pretty much the same. I don’t care for Tosh either, but he makes fun of people who “deserve” it so to speak by embarrassing themselves first, so I think the audience has no problem connecting with him. I saw Jeselnik’s stand up special, and I hated that just as much (if not more) than the Jeselnik Offensive. He just delivered a bunch of cruel statement that I would not identify as “jokes”.
I could see that for his standup, but I think the exact opposite was true of his run on the Comedy Central. He broke character continuously during Panel.
Enjoyed his show, but it always felt like Comedy Central’s attempt to cram another Tosh.0 into the lineup.
From a viewer standpoint i think it didn’t draw an audience because people didn’t want to see an imitation daniel tosh which is what Anthony was marketed as however Tosh.0 is so so past its prime and being “edgy” that it makes me really wish they had tried to taper off Tosh.0 and direct its audience into The Jeselnik Offensive rather then try to have them coexist
Joke-wise, jeselnick’s set ups and delivery are up there with some of the best. He’ll be the first to tell you, as part of his act, but some of his jokes really are perfect. His wanting a motor cycle after graduation joke and his mother breaking bad news come to mind.
Jeselnik is easily one of my favourite comedians – I love black/morbid humour, and he can both craft an unbelievably dark story that twists until you’re laughing your ass off, or throw out a solid dark quip, and still get a good laugh. I simply cannot get enough of the guy.
That sux, thought it was a good enough show
Sports show with norm McDonald, the burn with Jeff Ross…..
The problem with SportsShow was that the audience was too niche.
I’ve seen Tosh and I’ve seen The Daily Show and although I am in fact a white male, even we sometimes feel pandered to. This might have been created in a lab to suit my tastes but it did not do the trick
I loved AJ’s show and truly believe it was one of the worst mistakes CC ever made in its history