Why Comedy Central Was Too Quick To Cancel ‘The Jeselnik Offensive’

Comedy Central had something of a banner year in 2013, seeing multiple new shows immediately succeed and become staples in the cable channel’s lineup. Nathan For You, Kroll Show, @midnight, and Inside Amy Schumer were all critically acclaimed, and found considerable audiences in a fairly short period of time. Most of those programs figure to be big part of Comedy Central’s plans for the foreseeable future (Kroll Show‘s next season will be its last ). However, there was one fantastic show that premiered on Comedy Central that was canceled before it had a chance to thrive: The Jeselnik Offensive. Since today happens to be Anthony Jeselnik’s birthday (he’s 36), let’s look at why this show was so great, and why it was canceled far too soon.

Long before he began his short-lived Comedy Central series, Jeselnik was known as an extremely dark comic, often telling mercilessly cruel jokes. He did not disappoint on The Jeselnik Offensive, frequently doing bits that would make both audience members and viewers cringe. But what separated Jeselnik from other “edgy” comics was that he wasn’t simply being edgy for the sake of being edgy. There was always a definitive purpose to what he was doing.

Take the bit in which he did stand-up for a crowd full of cancer patients and exclusively told jokes about cancer. Those jokes earned huge laughs from the crowd, and he was beloved by the end of the bit. The purpose of the segment — along with bringing some smiles to a support group of cancer patients — was to demonstrate that no subject is too sensitive to joke about, and in fact, anything can be made funny if the right amount of care is taken. Whereas others would think having a comedian joke about cancer to a room full of people with cancer would be crossing the line, it’s easy to see that Jeselnik brightened the day of everyone who saw him perform.

A consistent theme throughout The Jeselnik Offensive‘s run was humor that, at first glance, appeared simple, but upon further analysis, revealed a deeper meaning. Take the “search and destroy” segment, in which audience members had to fill in the endings of racist Google results such as “black people smell like….” and “white people should not…” It might’ve seemed like stereotyping, but it forced people to confront their own preconceived notions of other races. The game essentially forced people to deal with the stereotypes that they’d internalized over the years. Rather than being cheap, obvious racial humor, it made a smart comment about the role stereotyping plays in our lives, while also being hilarious.