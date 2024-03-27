Hot mics, man. They occasionally catch the best but usually (especially in Robert Durst’s case) the worst of people, and HBO is following up on their 2015 true-crime series, The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst, in which the subject essentially landed himself behind bars while talking to himself: “What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course.”

This pivotal finale moment relaunched an investigation after Durst’s long history of dodging prosecution for repeated murder allegations due to insufficient evidence. However, he did himself in and ultimately served time for killing Susan Berman, who was one of two people he killed to help cover up the 1982 death of his first wife, Kathleen McCormack Durst. Oh, and once his inadvertent on-air confession surfaced on The Jinx, all legal hell broke loose, so finally, HBO (and the Max streamer) will show us what happened behind the scenes as director Andrew Jarecki continued digging into the most bizarre of cases. From HBO’s logline:

In Part Two, the filmmakers continue their investigation for the next eight years, uncovering hidden material, Durst’s prison calls, and interviews with witnesses who had not come forward until now.

HBO‘s The Jinx — Part Two debuts on Sunday, April 21, although it’s hard to imagine how the filmmakers could ever top that first season finale.