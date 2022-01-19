Amazon’s Lord of the Rings is being touted as the “largest television series ever made” with a reported budget of $465 million — for one season. For comparison’s sake, the final season of Game of Thrones cost only (“only”) $90 million. You can barely buy Lembas bread for $90 million these days. Anticipation is high for Lord of the Rings, to the point where Amazon revealed the title in an epic (and pricey) announcement video.

Amazon’s Lord of the Rings is officially The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

“This is a title that we imagine could live on the spine of a book next to J.R.R. Tolkien’s other classics. The Rings of Power unites all the major stories of Middle-earth’s Second Age: the forging of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, the epic tale of Númenor, and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men,” showrunners J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay said in a statement. “Until now, audiences have only seen on-screen the story of the One Ring — but before there was one, there were many… and we’re excited to share the epic story of them all.” In other words, the multi-season series is set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres on September 2 with new episodes released weekly. The ensemble cast includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman and Sara Zwangobani.