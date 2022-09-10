When last we saw the titular hero of The Mandalorian, he’d done something he’d never done before: He showed someone his face. But removing his helmet to bid adieu to Baby Yoda (sorry: Grogu) cost him. As the first teaser for Season 3 begins, Pedro Pascal’s nameless bounty hunter is asked whether he ever showed someone his visage. When he confesses that he did, he’s informed he can no longer be called a Mandalorian — which is a shame, because that’s the only name we have for him. Now what do we call him?

The teaser bowed at the D23 expo, which has debuted lots of Disney and Marvel news. A lot has changed since the previous season aired two years ago. The Star Wars-verse has expanded even further, with shows like The Book of Boba Fett and this summer’s Obi-Wan Kenobi. What’s more, one of the big supporting players, Gina Carano, went and mouthed off with anti-trans rhetoric, getting herself fired and deep-sixing a proposed spin-off for her character, Cara Dune. (At least Carano has bounced back, appearing in Breitbart’s highly questionable Hunter Biden movie.)

Meanwhile, D23 also saw a trailer for yet another Star Wars show: Andor, which follows the early days of Diego Luna’s Rebel spy Cassian Andor, which you can watch below.

The Mandalorian Season 3 premieres at an as-yet-disclosed time in 2023. You can watch the teaser above.