Thanks to Yellowstone and its never-ending list of spinoff shows, the recent return of Raylan Givens, and the number of cowboy hats Jesse Plemmons has been wearing lately, it’s not too far-fetched to say that America is having a true cowboy moment. Now that Beyonce has officially changed the national anthem to “TEXAS HOLD EM” it’s time for us to face the facts: we are in a fast-growing Yeehaw movement, so saddle up. And this time, we are consulting the real ranchers of America.

Peacock’s answer to the current cowboy climate is a new docuseries focused on real cowboys. The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys follows the real-life McBee family in rural Missouri who live and work on the family ranch. Eventually, one of the sons will have to take over the ranch, but that doesn’t come without some family drama. Here is the official synopsis:

The docuseries reveals the high-stakes world of farming and ranching in rural Missouri and what it takes to be a real American cowboy. Viewers will also get a behind-the-scenes look into a family dynasty and the sibling rivalry that ensues when a family tries to expand their business. With tensions mounting between Steve and his sons — Steven Jr., Jesse and Cole — after an explosive affair, viewers can expect a rollercoaster ride of ambition and betrayal.

All 10 episodes will land on Peacock on Monday, March 11. If you prefer a more old-school route, the series will air on USA Network weekly beginning March 11th. Retro! Check out the trailer above and get ready to buy some cowboy boots with the spurs.