Here’s a secret: some of your favorite TV writers are masochists, writing themselves into a box that they have no idea how to break out of. Figuring out an escape route is, one assumes, how they have their fun. And so here we are with the first Season 2 trailer for The Morning Show, which follows that Network-style truth to power (and the entire world) moment at the end of its award-winning debut season. Obviously, we’re in for a long wait to see exactly how it all comes back together (September 17, to be exact), but the trailer does offer some slight insight.

As you can see, Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) has left the show and left Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon) seemingly on her own. Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup) is still running things and warring with the now surely scandal-riddled network president (Tom Irwin). There’s also a blend of new characters and returning stars that prompt the most speculation.

How will Chip (Mark Duplass) and Mitch (Steve Carell) be factors following the events of last season’s finale? For the Carell character, it seems like we’re going to get a further glimpse into his attempt at a comeback from the reveal that he was an on-the-job sexual predator. What about Hasan Minhaj (who pops up briefly as what seems like a new Morning Show co-host) and Julianna Margulies? The latter seems like she might be joining the ranks of reporters drawn to the story of sexual misconduct and mismanagement on the set of the show within the show. Sidebar: isn’t it awesome seeing Aniston and Margulies, two Queens of Must See TV from Friends and ER, in what looks like a meaty showdown? Where the hell is our ER reunion, HBO Max?

Anyway, the tension is turned up to 11 in the above trailer, there’s a lot of Billy Crudup but not nearly enough, no fix for Claire and Yanko shippers, and Alex and Bradley are set to resume TV’s most compelling mentor-mentee, hater-hatee relationships. And it all comes back around September 17 on Apple TV +.