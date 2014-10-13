The Most Burning Questions We Have After Last Night’s Thrilling ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 5 Premiere

It didn’t come down from that turbo speed until everyone that was in that cattle car came out alive, and Terminus was on fire.
Take-charge Rick and the rest of the survivors had one woman to thank: Carol Peletier, who ironically wasn’t even supposed to be in the series. Her comic-book counterpoint took her own life early on in the graphic novels, and even her character was supposed to die in season three (had she not lobbied to spare her character, T. Dogg might have ended up saving everyone last night). Carol, however, brought the hurt.
After escaping from Terminus, we also got three amazing reunions. On the Troy Barnes Scale of EMOTIONS, they are ranked:
1. Carol and Daryl — I don’t care if Daryl is gay, and I don’t care if Carol and Daryl are ever romantically linked. All I know is that Carol and Daryl have more affection for each other than any other two characters on this show, and every ounce of that showed in their reunion. That was understated and perfect.
2. Rick and Lil Ass Kicker — This one felt good, too, diminished only by the fact that Baby Judith probably didn’t give a rat’s ass because it just means a different person carrying her around in a front pack. WHY IS THAT CRAZY MAN WITH A BEARD RUNNING TOWARD ME?
3. Tyreese and Sasha — It’s been so long that these to have seen each other that I damn near forgot they were brother and sister until last night. It’s good to see them back together, too.
Why didn’t the guys who had their throats slit at the trough turn and try to chew on Glen while Rick was yapping to Gareth?
Morgan rulez!!! – “Good people die. Bad people too. But the weak, people like me, we have inherited the Earth!”
It’s only after we’ve lost everything, that we are free to do anything.
Rick has lost his mind..a.k.a he will rip your throat out with his teeth. Moving forward I think he will be all good with Carol killing people who she feels is a threat.
Didn’t see it in the big line of comments, but dude at the end is the same dude they rescue from the train car. Saw it in the after episode thingy on AMC’s youtube.
The first zombie kill carol had on train tracks last night was zombie-Andrea. Just when i thought the episode couldn’t have been any better.
Well, she saw Rick and the group as prisoners, so. . .
When this episode started, between the ‘all 4 of the nameless characters get killed right away’ and Tyreese’s ‘I still can’t kill walkers’ schtick, I was ready to settle in for my usual hate-watching.
Then, for a brief moment, I thought I was watching a different, better show.
Then I realized that this was just a genuinely great episode.
Now they’re back in the woods, wandering around. Hopefully this doesn’t last.
Probably one of the best WD eps I have seen so far – well paced, great action, and the characters didn’t do anything that made me shake my head (at their stupidity). A few things, though…
1) with Father Gabriel and Morgan seemingly joining up with the group at some point, you gotta think Tyreese or Bob might be in a bit of trouble. Along with Michonne, and Sasha, that’s too much dark meat for the show to handle – (not being ignorant, but let’s face it – TDawg, 3Dawg, 4Dawg, and all the others got wasted pretty quick…)
2) am I the only one who didn’t notice Tara at all in this episode? Maybe it was cause of all the fast moving action, I might have missed her?
3) I love it when Tyreese loses it. Dude’s a machine!
More Morgan is a good thing as Lennie James is a damn good actor. Glenn will probably die at some point this season.
I’m glad that they didn’t waste too much time with cannibals as they weren’t a huge comic story line and there are bigger and better things to come (assuming they stick with some of the comics stuff)
Carol on the show is what Andrea is in the comics, a straight up bad ass chick.
The actor that plays Gareth was promoted to series regular, so we’ll be seeing a lot more of him this season. As for glossing over Beth, in the beginning of the ep, after the “Now” part, it sounded like a conversation the survivors were having as a group after they made it out of Terminus. Since they all split up after the prison went down, they’re all going to have questions for each other. I’m wondering what Rick’s reaction will be to Carol killing Lizzie. Someone will make the argument that she was just a kid, and Tyreese will probably have to step in to clear things up. Or maybe it’ll never be an issue, just can’t tell with this show anymore. (And that’s a good thing!)
@Jeans Ambrose…
Rick: “Where’s Lizzie?”
Carol: (slaps Rick) “I killed the little bitch. Now get back to going down on me!”
Rick: “Yes Mistress Carol.”
Rick: “Where’s Lizzie”
Carol: “She’s looking at flowers. . .Hey, remember when I saved Judith? You’re welcome.”
So I am guessing Morgan killed every last zombie ing KIng County? Thats why he stayed behind.
The biggest question I had is do we go with Darol or Caryl for the obvious couples mash up name?
“I like tough girls. Real tough. Men.” – Daryl. (and Max Blum.)
I’ve used that joke before, but it remains funny to me until proven otherwise.
Boy the gang just kind of glossed over looking for Beth huh.
“Think we should go back and check if she might be in there?”
“Nah, let’s just go meander around until I remember she’s my sister and I that I haven’t been half as concerned for her as I have my Asian boyfriend.”
yep. daryl definitely mentioned her. this episode didn’t do much for where it is going this season. they don’t even mention dc to rick.
Pretty sure Daryl mentioned that somebody took her in a car.
Why haven’t the first-gen walkers’ brains have decayed enough to count as “destroyed” by now?
The same reason that Carol is able to accurately aim a bottle rocket by tilting the rifle slightly in the general direction of her target, and then have that bottle rocket actually connect with the stream of propane shooting out of the tank, and then have that bottle rocket be enough to ignite the propane and cause a massive ‘splosion.
It’s a television show on television.
Because make believe.
He is as long as you’re on his side. They spent episodes on that last season.
Strong episode. My only complaint was that Carol’s artillery shot was spot on, which, armies of today struggle with. But shit, when you have to knit pick that much, you’ve got a solid episode.
I would imagine Carol’s mercy killings are now water under the bridge. Tyreese forgave her again last night, and Rick is a changed, more bad ass man.
I have a feeling Glenn is about to become the new Hershel and that’s going to cost him later on this season. And seriously, the hell is wrong with Abraham for not wanting to go back and finish the cannibals off? It’s not like they know the cannibals don’t venture out and capture people.
Also, more Rosa in sexy soldier costumes. It fits her character better.
She shot a firework. I would assume the explosion of burning sparks into gas vapors would make up for any lack of aim.
Yeah there was gas all over the place.
It would have worked better for me if she had just pointed the rifle straight at that propane tank, those bottle rockets fly pretty straight as anyone who ever participated in a firework war as a kid can attest.
Yeah the artillery shot bugged me too, but she did release a bunch of gas in the air, so maybe she just needed to land the firework close to it…..or whatevs, because zombies.
That last bit threw me off the most. The whole time I’m thinking, “Where did she get pants?”
I see it as, Gareth knows those guys are going to die, so, what’s a few minutes to discuss inventory, which is actually one of the smartest thing a person on that show has ever worried about. Plus, Gareth address the issue right away as it is easier for those guys to remember, versus, a few hours later.
It could also be psychological torture as those 4 guys know what’s going to happen to them. Then, the fact that Glenn is next might be a swerve for the comic crowd
Seeing Morgan after the credits was very good – reminded me a bit, not completely, but a bit of what happened after the credits in the season finale of Shameless.
yeah, i didn’t even watch after the credits. but, glad he is back.
same for steve/jimmy in shameless
the episode was amazing just awesome and kept me on the edge of my seat till the end, the ONLY problem that I had with it was that Carols face was all clean when she ran into the rest of the group, other than that, it was just perfect
I’d imagine she figured she was far away from the scene to clean the face up. Remember, she’s going to try and meet up with people who are on edge and have guns and might be with others she doesn’t know. It’d be best to not be mistaken for a walker at that point.
I guess, she might have found some water to cleanse her face so that the gang wouldn’t confuse her for a walker.
I dunno if this has been addressed elsewhere, but the guy we see on the table behind the bleeding troughs in the beginning- the one being butchered that the camera lingers over significantly- who the hell was he? I mean, the shot stays on his face long enough for the audience to presumably say “OH! He died?” But I have no clue who that dude was. Help?
They explained on The Talking Dead that this was Alex, Gareth’s brother. They were going to eat him. Nothing personal.
Cheers @John Chimpo, you answered my question.
It was The Penguin
good catch John Chimpo…
Like Rufus said it was the guy in S4E4 ‘Indifference’ when Rick & Carol when they both went on a supply run and walked into a abandon neighborhood and went into a house where the guy from last night episode ‘Sam’ was there with his girlfriend Ana they were hiding out and they decided to work together that Rick gave Sam his watch so they can return in time but Ana got eaten up by walkers and Sam was never seen again till last nights episode where he likely went to Terminus thinking it was a safe place and got caught.
Even Carol walking around found Ricks watch among the collections the Terminus people piled up realizing it was the one he gave to Sam. I look forward to seeing how the Carol/Rick saga continues though and if he’ll again decide to tell her to get lost after awhile or she’ll leave again like she said she would last night if they ever join up with the group again.
it was the guy who was w/ the hobbled chick that Rick and Carol ran into and then ditched before Rick ditched Carol… aka The Penguin from Gotham… I think the watch Carol looked at was also relevant…
and i know im not the only one that seen that preview to next weeks episode where there is going to be a mini THE WIRE cast reunion whit CUTTY and detective CARVER ..there’s gonna be a lot of bro stares and approving head nods ..
yeah I know D’Angelo is on the show to but CUTTY and detective CARVER actually had screen time together on THE WIRE and had a bit of bro-ship so I look forward to it ..
Don’t forget that D’Angelo Barksdale is on the show too.
is it too much to ask for Bodie to come on TWD?
Who exactly is Negan and which part of the episode do people think he is? I purposely didn’t watch the first half of season 4 because the prison storyline should have been wrapped up in the season 3 finale, but I immediately got right back in when they left the prison.
Hey give me a break, you gotta admit the first half of season 4 was pointless and killing the governor at the end of season 3 would have led them to the same place plot-wise that they’re at now
Unless they change the character a bit for the show (definitely a possibility), the guy from the flashback isn’t Negan, and isn’t a Savior (Negan’s group) either. Negan does a lot of terrible things, but one thing he explicitly makes clear in the comics is that he detests sexual violence. He doesn’t allow his men to rape, and makes it clear he finds the act disgusting. And since the flashback alluded to nothing but rape, I’m going to go with no.
yeah negan does some fucked up killing in the comics that if it happened on the show cities would burn ..
The scary guy in the flashback was the nutty guy Rick released from the trailer who was promptly eaten by a walker.
Oh ok, so he hasn’t been in the show as of now. I like that Gareth is a hipster as Conan said to make it even more infuriating that he’s killing people
Negan was a baddy from the comics. The big scary dude from the final “Then” flashback who was raping Gareth’s mom and such is the one people were thinking was Negan
It’s referenced in the comics that Eugene purposely has a mullet because he feels that people will intentionally underestimate him.
I can’t help but think of Kenny Powers every time I see him though
I hear what your saying about that not being negan …buuut I cant be the only one that was ohh shit its negan ..I was so waiting for him to pull out Lucille !!!
Negan is extremely anti-rape, and the flashback captors clearly weren’t, so I don’t think it was him. You’d have to do a 180 degree change from the comic character to TV character for that to work in this case.
Cheered aloud for Carol. That was a tremendously satisfying episode. I hardly know how to talk about it- it just left me feeling great for having watched it. I really hope this means they’ve found their narrative stride and things will be a little tighter moving forward.
Was I the only one who noticed that Tyrese put on a few pounds?
Im definitely not one to talk…but where do you find that much food in the apocalypse? Is he hoarding a few extra cans of chocolate pudding that Coral hasnt got to yet? Is he pulling a Fat Mac and simply packing on mass for the sake of upping his badassery? Also are we all just gonna forget that he punk’d out for a minute and left Judith all alone with some stranger who was practically begging to be killed? I mean he redeemed himself in the end but still.
Damnit Rowles, you arent asking the right questions here. -_-
Tyrese has always been hefty.
And didn’t Gareth say their snipers/spotters saw him drop the bag? Why not just go GET the fucking bag?
I interviewed Chad Coleman on my show this morning [lazer1033.com] and he was pretty adamant that Tyrese killed the dude though I STILL think he didn’t.
I think the point Gimple is making is that that isnt the last we have seen of it. We will prob get a flashback to it further down the line but I think ole boy is dead.
I think he killed him and didn’t want the rest of them to see how brutally he did it. It sounded like he bashed his face to a pulp.
Maybe he kept bashing in his face with his fist that after he was done his face became nothing but pieces of bone & guts thats why he stopped Carol from entering inside the house so she wouldn’t witness the gruesome beating he gave the guy.
I don’t know how else it would help in the series that he just punch the guy and let him live when he was close to killing Judith with just snapping her neck, I know if I was in his position I’d likely off the guy before he does it to someone else he was basically a nutjob.
“Is Glenn going to be the cowardly lion this season?”
Not a chance. True he didn’t want to waste all the Termites, but there was a point in the episode while they were escaping where he and he alone was insisting that they but themselves in harms way and rescue others who had been captured. Glenn’s just never been the ravenous revenge murdering type.
@The Curse of Marino TRUE, but the point is Glenn ain’t no punk.
Except when he was pissed at the Governor for almost raping Maggie.
Maybe the best TWD ever??…Now that basically promises that the next two will be total time wasting fillers but still gotta give it props when it earns it.
Shit I completely forgot about Beth.
I guess more people than I realized haven’t seen the SPOILER-y Comic Con trailer?
1) Beth is in some kind of hospital/psych ward/something or other, possibly being run by a female cop or correctional officer (played by Christine Woods from Hello Ladies).
2) Gareth is most definitely sticking around and apparently becomes essentially a part of the group, which seems to lead to much consternation among the ranks.
I figure she’s either a sex slave or hiding with the pastor in the church somewhere.
Based on a trailer shown during the marathon yesterday, she seems to be in someplace that seems unlike any place any of them have been since the little stop at CDC.
It’s gonna be crazy when they find out Morgan has been sitting on that nuke all this time…Jericho, y’all holla!
Holy shit, I forgot all about Black Jower!
Dude, your references are out of control.
So much awesome.
So Carol is about to die right??
She redeemed herself with the group/viewers and it was her best episode yet. After that brilliantly, badass performance I don’t want her to die anymore, which is usually when they off characters.
Now that Rick realizes their best chance of surviving is to go full-blown killer Rick. Having someone as calculated, coldblooded and self-less as Carol, is a person you want on your side.
@B Boy Carol could eat shit and smile at you through the corn kernels, son.
@Paul from the Gump
*Carol can eat s#%t.
Carol is the shit.
This was the equivalent of an entire season from years past in one episode. Good stuff.
Also, Darryl was so happy to see Carol because she brought his crossbow. Gareth is definitely alive. They wont cheat us out of seeing him get whats coming to him
One of the better episodes in a long time? Can they keep it up, probably not?
exactly. I have learned not to get my hopes up.
.
Really fun episode.
After all this time they can still shock me with how much gore they get away with. The depiction of going down the line and slitting those cannibal victims’ throats one by one was fucking brutal.
I thought I was watching HBO for a minute.
They caught him monologuing!!!
This almost makes up for the extra season they spent at the prison
This show makes Sons of Anarchy look like, well Sons of Anarchy
I thought Last Night’s Episode was AWESOME… Especially considering I’ve been waiting ever since Last Season’s Finale to watch it… Although I really didn’t find “The Morgan Reveal” all that exciting… But… I’ll Allow It… Beacuse… Hey… I Mean… IT’S THE F#%KING WALKING DEAD… !!!
You have to wonder if Carol would have gotten as many hugs if she hadn’t stopped to bathe first.
I figured she just took her poncho off and dunked her head in water -her hair had a lot of blood in it. But my, she dried fast.
I doubt she showered, when they were back at the house where Tyrese was with the kid & prisoner when Tyrese told her she had killed the guy you could see around her neck she still had blood from the walkers she had rubbed on herself from earlier.
@Duto@Miss Cellania I refused to let anything disrupt my narrative space, so I just watched the whole scene picturing her covered in zombie guts.
I thought the same thing! Covered in zombie guts to fresh out the shower clean! She’s the Superman of taking showers.
I believe we’ll see Gareth and other Terminus residents again. This will be the “Fear the Hunters” story arc. They’ll probably track the group and spy on them in the woods.
I predict they capture Bob when he wanders away from the group and when they start easting a piece of meat they cut off of his body, he’ll deliver the ” your eating tainting meat” line.
Good call.
tainted* meat.
Here’s another question: Are they ever going to make Abraham the bad-ass that we were lead to believe? Because so far he is a bearded Beth.
@lubz102
BINGO… Latina w/o Booty Shorts… I knew there was something missing… I just wasn’t aroused enough to think straight… S.M.H
I’d prefer if his Latino companion went back to the booty shorts.
Huh I thought that zombie kill was one of the weakest ones of the entire series. Just bad “special” effects.
Agreed. The blood running down the face while it was being eaten looked cheesy as hell.
Yeah… I really liked that Pipe Face one… *shrugs*
Yeah that stood out to me of how fake it looked.
Yea pipe face bash against the brick wall was the best.
Why are Morgan’s clothes so clean compared to everyone else’s?
I have a feeling all those layers might cover up his deliciousness from the zombs
And the sign looked overgrown. So maybe it’s been a while since Rick rewrote the sign and Morgan finding it.
Late last season as they approached Terminus there were comments about the weather starting to cool off – not ski clothing cool, but not so boiling hot.
Well if he’s not completely covered up it’s not a big, surprise reveal. Duh-doy. hahaha
You would think it might be a little hot for the coat, scarf and facemask also.
I loved the episode, but it needed more CORRRRRRRRRRRRRL!
Carl Poppa
I like the direction that this season is going in. There should be more shows based around Detroit Tigers fans getting murdered. That was great.
they should have had that guy talk about being a journalist metalhead pre-zombies, as was his role on treme.
Hey now! The Tigers do a good enough job of murdering their fans on their own, thank you very much.