The Most Ridiculous Plots From ‘The Super Mario Bros. 3’ Cartoon, Including That Time They Solved Racism

One thing I did notice was that some of the plots and scenes were kinda absurd. Some random examples:
So, since I’m not getting that time back, I may as well go through three of these ridiculous plots from the show’s run.
Just a few notes for those vaguely familiar with Mario stuff.
Bowser Looks Kinda Different
Oh, King Koopa? Yeah, there was a Mario cartoon before this one that made everything a hybrid of Super Mario Bros. and its (American) sequel, and I guess that included the antagonist (Bowser and Mario 2’s Wart). That was deemed necessary to carry over to this iteration because reasons. For those same reasons, Princess Toadstool (she wasn’t called Peach at the time) has red hair.
Warp Pipes Go Anywhere Now
Not only do they go throughout the Mushroom Kingdom, but the warp pipes can even access “The Real World,” leaving Koopa open to take over Europe, Brooklyn, Washington, D.C., and Milli Vanilli concerts (more on those last two in a bit).
We’re Not Gonna Bring Up How King Koopa Suddenly Has Seven Kids?
Nope. No need to investigate that further. Nope nope nope.
On to the plots…
I probably enjoyed this show way, way more than I should’ve as a kid.
You and me both.
That Milli Vanilli episode reminded me of an episode of Sister Kate where one of the kids pretends to have cancer so they can get Milli Vanilli come preform for them and at the end Milli Vanilli have this big speech about how lying is not cool.
I never saw this shit. Loved the game, though.
Holy hell, Chain Chomps look terrifying with full red gums and little teeth instead of the usual giant teeth/little bit of red.
“A wise man once said that cartoons from when we were kids generally don’t hold up.”
Counter: Duck Tales, G.I. Joe. I’ve re-watched the full runs of both in my late 20s, and they were gold.
WHY THE FUCK DID THEY RENAME THE KOOPA KIDS IN THE CARTOON?