The Most Ridiculous Plots From ‘The Super Mario Bros. 3’ Cartoon, Including That Time They Solved Racism

A wise man once said that cartoons from when we were kids generally don’t hold up . Despite that axiom, I decided to revisit The Adventures of Super Mario Bros. 3, a cartoon based on my favorite video game. You see, I’m a sucker for all things Mario 3, and can’t recognize a lazy title when I see one. As it turned out, the cartoon was not so good 20 years later; the main appeal was noting the characters, music, and power ups from a video game I like and going “HEY, THAT’S FROM THAT VIDEO GAME I LIKE!”

One thing I did notice was that some of the plots and scenes were kinda absurd. Some random examples:

So, since I’m not getting that time back, I may as well go through three of these ridiculous plots from the show’s run.

Just a few notes for those vaguely familiar with Mario stuff.

Bowser Looks Kinda Different

Oh, King Koopa? Yeah, there was a Mario cartoon before this one that made everything a hybrid of Super Mario Bros. and its (American) sequel, and I guess that included the antagonist (Bowser and Mario 2’s Wart). That was deemed necessary to carry over to this iteration because reasons. For those same reasons, Princess Toadstool (she wasn’t called Peach at the time) has red hair.

Warp Pipes Go Anywhere Now

Not only do they go throughout the Mushroom Kingdom, but the warp pipes can even access “The Real World,” leaving Koopa open to take over Europe, Brooklyn, Washington, D.C., and Milli Vanilli concerts (more on those last two in a bit).

We’re Not Gonna Bring Up How King Koopa Suddenly Has Seven Kids?

Nope. No need to investigate that further. Nope nope nope.

On to the plots…