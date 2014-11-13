The Most WTF Moments From Last Night’s ‘American Horror Story: Freak Show’

When people tell me they’re starting to watch Supernatural — another cult favorite which I assume will have at least some crossover fan base with American Horror Story — I tell them to just stop at season five. Just stop! Pretend it ended, move on with your life and be happy. I bring this up because we’re only about halfway in to American Horror Story: Freak Show and I have a feeling I’m going to be recommending the same, but only to stop four episodes in.

While those first four episodes of Freak Show were stellar, the last two have been sloppy and inconsistent. Almost nothing that happened during last night’s episode, “Bullseye,” made any cohesive sense, and everything that did happen seemed like it took a “throw sh*t to the wall and see what sticks” approach. Not to mention that the major storyline introduced last episode, in which Del was outed at being gay and Dandy kills his lover, was completely omitted.

Much of the episode, which takes place on Elsa’s birthday, deals with the disappearance of Bette and Dot — both from the standpoint of the freaks who don’t understand why they’d run away and the grifter who wants to sell their body parts to science. What’s still unclear is why the twins agreed to be “sold” to the Motts in the first place. And again, in this episode, two character deaths were heavily teased, but ultimately no casualties were made.

Anyway, here’s your weekly WTF moments. As in, WTF is going on here?

Elsa and Paul the Illustrated Seal Are F*cking, Because Why Not

In the previous five episodes, there has been nothing to suggest that Elsa and Paul had a romantic relationship. Why bring this up now? They already had enough to drive conflict between the two by Paul figuring out that Elsa sold the twins out without having to add an unnecessary and tacked on love triangle. Which, by the way — Penny, the candy striper who has not been seen since the first episode, is all of a sudden in love with one of the freaks whom she believed raped her while she was drugged, causing her to leave the freak show a broken mess? Okay. But I guess they had those extra 15 minutes to fill last night.

Post-Coitus, Elsa Sleeps With Ma Petite Like a Baby

Gross. And she was in the room the whole time during the sexy stuff? Gross. That’s all I have to say about that.