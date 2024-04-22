An abundance of movie franchises and TV shows are spinning off or rebooting with increasing frequency. So, it was only a matter of time before The Office resurrected itself for a new (U.S.-based) incarnation, too.

That development began to make headlines in January, which is when the Puck newsletter began to pass on speculation and then Deadline reported that series co-creator Greg Daniels had put together “a development room with his trusted writers” to plot the next step in this world. The plan, at the time, was apparently not to reboot the Dunder Mifflin cast and setting but to set a same-world story “in a new office with new characters,” so get ready for a whole new crop of faces.

That is, get ready to wait and see if this project comes to fruition with a series order, but it sounds like it will, and Deadline now reports that casting is starting to come together. Domhnall Gleeson (known for his work in the Harry Potter and Star Wars worlds along with turns in The Patient and Ex Machina) and Sabrina Impacciatore (an Italian actress who recently made waves with the The White Lotus audience) are the first names in the mix:

The potential new Greg Daniels and Michael Koman comedy series in The Office universe has locked in its first two stars: Domhnall Gleeson (The Patient) and Sabrina Impacciatore (White Lotus), who will be part of an ensemble, sources close to production tell Deadline. Details regarding their roles are under wraps. The Office studio Universal Television declined to comment, other than to confirm that the project remains in development.

Daniels is collaborating upon the new show’s development with Nathan For You co-creator Michael Koman. Presumably, the mockumentary feel of the franchise will continue, although surely, we can expect some adjustments to update the offshoot for current TV audiences.

