Kevin From ‘The Office’ Made A Ton Of Money On Cameo This Year

The Office ended over seven years ago, but it’s still one of the most popular shows on Netflix (until it moves to Peacock in 2021). It’s also wildly popular on celebrity booking website Cameo, where you can get a personalized greeting from Leslie David Baker (Stanley) and Kate Flannery (Meredith) for $300 and $180, respectively. That’s a good payday to congratulate “Steve for winning your fantasy football league,” or whatever, but it’s Brian Baumgartner who’s doing the best among his co-stars on Cameo.

Steven Galanis, the app’s co-founder and CEO, told the New York Times‘ Sway podcast that “the person that did the most in revenue this year” is Baumgartner, who plays Alanis Morissette fanatic Kevin Malone. “He’ll do over $1 million this year in bookings.” Galanis chalked Kevin’s financial success to “his persona. He really takes a lot of pride in his craftsmanship of the videos. And I do think the quality of the cameo is something that is really important to people. And he just is somebody that takes it seriously and does a great job. He’s reliable. He turns them around quickly. And the content is really funny.” Think how much chili you can buy for $1 million, plus whatever he makes in residuals.

As for the most-requested celebrity not on Cameo, that’s David Dobrik, who is “one of the top vloggers in the world,” according to Galanis. “So he’s number one, which would surprise a lot of people. A lot of people would think it’d be The Rock.”

Me rather book Kevin than vlogger or Rock.

