One of the reasons why The Office is still so overwhelmingly popular, even though it’s been off the air for six years, is because of the sitcom’s deep bench of great characters. There’s Michael, Jim, Pam, and Dwight, of course, but Kevin, Angela, Stanley, Meredith, Phyllis, and Toby also provided some of the show’s biggest laughs; Gabe and Erin were fantastic late-season additions (that eventually led to Ellie Kemper and Zach Woods starring in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Silicon Valley); and Creed was wonderfully weird. Also, Toby.

But not every character was a winner. Earlier this week, an Office fan on the show’s Dunder Mifflin subreddit uploaded an image entitled, “The worst of The Office.” (You can see the full thing there.) It included photos of Cathy (who tried to break up Jim and Pam), camera-guy Brian, Michael Scott’s almost-replacement Nellie, Deangelo (a career lowlight for Will Ferrell), Erin’s creepy foster-brother Reed, and Michael Scott and Andy Bernard, but only in seasons one and eight/nine, respectively. Other users were quick to add their own picks.

Where is Phyllis’s dad for stealing Michael’s thunder

I’m surprised no one has mentioned Andy’s parents… especially his dad.

What about the guy who ran the day care? F*ck that guy! Next time use a bathroom that locks you awkward smug dick.