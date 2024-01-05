The last new episode of The Orville aired in mid-2022. Will the Star Trek homage return for a fourth season? At the moment, it’s unclear, although creator Seth MacFarlane is hopeful. “All I can say is the same thing that Hulu said, which is the show is not dead,” he told TVLine. “Nobody has told me that it’s dead from the network, so we’re proceeding under those auspices.”

The official statement from Disney Television Group president Craig Erwich last year was: “It’s a great show and I know that the fans loved having it back in their lives. And Seth did a great job, uniquely as he can, in front of and behind the camera. But we don’t have anything to share.”

Make of that vagueness what you will.

The Orville star (and American Dad singing legend) Scott Grimes was optimistic that right before the strike, “it [felt] like we were going to announce a season four… I think it’s a better than good possibility that we get to do this again.” He added, “This is [Seth’s] little child, he loves to do The Orville, and it’d be a shame if we didn’t get to do one more season. So I would say that I’m optimistic. That’s what I would say.”

For now, you can catch up with The Orville on Hulu.

(Via TVLine)