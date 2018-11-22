Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is 94 years old, but there’s still room for firsts. To wit: During this year’s festivities, the cast of the new Broadway musical The Prom gifted the annual tradition with its first ever on-air same-sex kiss.

The exchange occurred at the end of the big number, between actors Caitlin Kinnunen and Isabelle McCalla. The cast braved both an unusually ice cold, blustery Thanksgiving Day and a nation tuned into the broadcast, perhaps not ready for what is allegedly a first.

Cast member Josh Lamon thanked the parade’s organizers, Macy’s and NBC, for okaying a milestone in inclusivity.

Ditto the show’s producers Bill Damaschke, Dori Berinstein, and Jack Lane. “Broadway’s The Prom is grateful to Macy’s and NBC for their acceptance and inclusivity of a community and a story that is about acceptance, tolerance and love,” the three told EW in a joint statement. “These are some of the themes reflected in our musical comedy and we are very proud to be the very first LGBTQ kiss on the Thanksgiving Day Parade.”

The Prom tells of a small town Indiana high schooler, played by Kinnunen, who is forbidden to bring her girlfriend (McCalla) to the prom. The show, from the creators of the musical versions of Elf and The Wedding Singer, debuted in Atlanta in 2016, and only officially opened on Broadway on November 15, a mere week before the parade appearance.