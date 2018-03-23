Will Netflix Find Its ‘The Walking Dead’ In ‘The Rain’?

#Netflix #The Walking Dead
Senior Pop Culture Editor
03.23.18

After most of humanity is wiped out, a group of survivors band together to survive their new post-apocalyptic hellscape, and also wander the woods a lot. Nope, this isn’t The Walking Dead — it’s The Rain, a new Netflix series from Denmark about, you guessed it, rain. Killer rain, specifically, which the show’s moody teens must avoid, or else. “Stay dry,” the tagline goes, “stay alive.”

The Rain follows two siblings, a brother and sister, who “emerge from the safety of their bunker to find all remnants of civilization gone,” according to Netflix (not unlike Rick Grimes awaking from his coma). “Soon they join a group of young survivors and together set out on a danger-filled quest through abandoned Scandinavia, searching for any sign of life. Set free from their collective past and societal rules, the group has the freedom to be who they want to be. In their struggle for survival, they discover that even in a post-apocalyptic world, there’s still love, jealousy, coming of age, and many of the problems they thought they’d left behind with the disappearance of the world they once knew.” Okay, so it’s not The Walking Dead — it’s The Walking Dead meets Riverdale.

Between Bright and now The Rain, Netflix is increasingly looking overseas for its genre programming. But because they lack familiar names to American audiences, an easy-to-understand hook is necessary. You could do a whole lot worse than “rain, but it kills people.” The Rain premieres on May 4.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Netflix#The Walking Dead
TAGSNETFLIXthe rainThe Walking Dead

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 2 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP