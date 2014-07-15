The Real Life Hodor Is Embarking On A ‘Game Of Thrones’ DJ Tour Called ‘Rave Of Thrones’

Very few things have ever brought me as much joy as the new that Kristian Nairn, who plays Hodor on Game of Thrones, is a DJ in real life. HODOR IS A DJ. That’s just fun to type. And to say. Go ahead, try it. Delightful, right?

I bring this up because I have really tremendous news to share with you: Next month, Nairn is embarking on a multi-city Australian Game of Thrones-themed DJ tour, which will feature special guests and a “very special visual GOT themed set,” and in which attendees are being encouraged to show up in costume. This is incredible. There’s a press release and everything. Look.

Prepare yourself, for winter is coming and the nights are dark and full of terrors. Fortunately the House Falcona is bringing one of the largest characters from Winterfell across the seas and onto our shores – Kristian Nairn aka HODOR will be heading down under this August hosting some of the most anticipated gatherings since the beheading of the Hand. HODOR’s dedication to carrying Bran on his back has become legend but what is less well known is how much he enjoys carrying the party vibes long into the night. An established DJ in his homeland, HODOR of House Stark will be showcasing some of the deepest house from all seven kingdoms at his very own Rave Of Thrones.

I want you to go back and read that second paragraph again, because those are two of the greatest sentences I have ever seen. Especially the first one: “HODOR’s dedication to carrying Bran on his back has become legend but what is less well known is how much he enjoys carrying the party vibes long into the night.” Why yes, that was less well known. Until now! Thank you for bringing this to my attention, sincerely.

Rave of Thrones — RAVE OF THRONES! — takes place from August 28th to September 7th. Someone Kickstart me a plane ticket to Australia.

Source: Vulture